When it comes to weird and wacky homebrew rocket experiments, [Integza] keeps himself fairly busy. He’s now attempted a design repurposing Devil’s Toothpaste for propulsion.
Devil’s Toothpaste is really the same as the famous Elephant Toothpaste experiment, just executed with higher concentration hydrogen peroxide. In this case, [Integza] is using 50% hydrogen peroxide combined with potassium permanganate as a catalyst. When the two are combined, the hydrogen peroxide breaks down into oxygen and water, which [Integza] uses here to propel a skateboard.
The potassium permanganate catalyst is impregnated into 3D printed porous ceramic parts. The peroxide is then injected into this matrix via a compressed air mechanism, where it decomposes, creating a jet of water and oxygen that then blasts out of a 3D printed rocket nozzle to generate thrust.
It works surprisingly well, even if it’s a messy and unconventional way to build a rocket. It’s also a lot less firey than most of [Integza]’s previous projects. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Building A Devil’s Toothpaste Rocket Motor”
He’s still trying to use plastic for parts that need to be metal, like the nozzle mounting flange. His efforts with 3D printed ceramics would work much better if he’d fire a glaze onto them to eliminate the porosity.
50% hydrogen peroxide is an… unpleasant… material to work with.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)