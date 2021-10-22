Vizio In Hot Water Over Smart TV GPL Violations

As most anyone in this community knows, there’s an excellent chance that any consumer product on the market that’s advertised as “smart” these days probably has some form of Linux running under the hood. We’re also keenly aware that getting companies to hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to using Linux and other GPL licensed software in their products, namely releasing their modified source, isn’t always as cut and dried as it should be.
Occasionally these non-compliant companies will get somebody so aggravated that they actually try to do something about it, which is where smart TV manufacturer Vizio currently finds itself. The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) recently announced they’re taking the Irvine, California based company to court over their repeated failures to meet the requirements of the GPL while developing their Linux-powered SmartCast TV firmware. In addition to the Linux kernel, the SFC also claims Vizio is using modified versions of various other GPL and LGPL protected works, such as
U-Boot,
bash,
gawk,
tar,
glibc, and
ffmpeg.
According to the SFC press release, the group isn’t looking for any monetary damages. They simply want Vizio to do what’s required of them as per the GPL and release the SmartCast source code, which they hope will allow for the development of an OpenWrt-like replacement firmware for older Vizio smart TVs. This is particularly important as older models will often stop receiving updates, and in many cases, will no longer be able to access all of the services they were advertised as being able to support. Clearly the SFC wants this case to be looked at as part of the larger Right to Repair debate, and given the terrible firmware we’ve seen some of these smart TVs ship with, we’re inclined to agree.
Now of course, we’ve seen cases like this pop up in the past. But what makes this one unique is that the SFC isn’t representing one of the developers who’s software has been found to be part of Vizio’s SmartCast, they’re actually the plaintiff. By taking the position of a consumer who has purchased a Vizio product that included GPL software, the SFC is considered a third-party beneficiary, and they are merely asking the court to be given what’s due to them under the terms of the license.
As firm believers in the open source movement, we have zero tolerance for license violators. Vizio isn’t some wide-eyed teen, randomly copying code they found from GitHub without understanding the implications. This is a multi-billion dollar company that absolutely should know better, and we’ll be happy to see them twist in the wind a bit before they’re ultimately forced to play by the rules.
YES PLEASE, given the success of openWRT (and a previous user), I would Install OPEN VISIO in a HEARTBEAT.
Surely, Vizio is only the first of MANY manufacturers that do this to their sole benefit. But each journey begins with the first step.
An Open Source OS replacement for old smart TVs would be pretty cool.
I think I would prefer to just see smart TVs no longer be made, but open source replacement software would be the next best thing to that.
It’s not that I don’t want the functionality of a smart TV. I just don’t want it built in.
Ideally I would rather see all the smarts in a tiny, replaceable dongle that plugs into both an HDMI port and a USB port on the TV for signal and power. And open source code for that!
“Brain” upgrades come out way to fast and even with open software the CPU, memory or some other spec will probably start to get in the way of keeping it up to date. And there is just too much energy and resources that go into making those big livingroom sized displays to throw them in a landfill or some third world ditch where it is supposedly “recycled” every time the brains get too old.
The life of a TV should be measured in decades not years. This throwaway society really sucks!
Personally, I have a pretty low opinion of smart TVs myself. I’d much rather get a basic TV and use some Android HDMI stick, or even a Chromecast, than be stuck with whatever kludge of a firmware the manufacturer thought up for that particular year.
+1
Same here. I am convinced that the boxes are deliberately designed to fail after a few years on purpose.
As a AV Integration Professional I don’t know why TV manufacturers want to make smart TVs. Know how many times I have wall mounted brand new TVs and end up hooking up a Roku or Apple TV to it? Too many to count. TV manufacturers probably just do it for collecting analytics off of users.
I’ve seen tons of products that slap on Open Source or GPL and don’t share their code or schematics and when you ask they feed you crap like “security reasons” or “FCC regulations”.
I have a non-smart Vizio, and a non-smart Skyworth.
I have no need for all that felgercarb.
I just want to watch the local news and weather.
Why would a TV need to boot up or have an operating syseem and firmware?
Maybe it’s just me but simple is better?
Your setup is more complex than mine. I just plug the Ethernet into the tv and I can get Netflix, Hulu, paramount, Disney, whatever. No external boxes necessary. Yeah I can also plug in an antenna. It’s an Android device so its Google code and it gets software updates.
