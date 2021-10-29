These days, we seldom purchase games on physical media. Even when buying titles from yesteryear, we usually download them from an online service. Some of these older games haven’t been properly ported to their new delivery platform, as [Slortibort] found out. Thus, it was time to dive into the game files and sort the problem out.
The game in question was the Hammers of Fate expansion pack for the base game Heroes of Might and Magic V. [Slortibort’s] partner bought it from Ubisoft, and ran the installer. However, the installer would report that it couldn’t find the original files from the base game, and fail to start.
Fixing the issue was no mean feat, requiring use of the Sexy Installshield Decompiler to dive into the guts of the installer to see what was going wrong. In the end, it came down to some registry key shenanigans, but the route of how [Slortibort] got there is well worth the read.
It’s a fine example of some of the issues around moving games to digital distribution; proper attention must be paid to do it right. Even then, there’s always the risk you’ll lose your games down the track. There are benefits, of course, but there’s always a tradeoff to be made.
3 thoughts on “Fixing A Broken Game Installer By Sheer Force Of Will”
Sounds like cracking not hacking.
I wouldn’t say so, unless the actual exploit is working around copy protection measures. This does not appear to be the case, the installer is looking for the game by attempting to read obsolete registry keys pointing to the wrong install path of the original game. The reason for this is a bit complicated, but it’s as usual Microsoft’s fault helped along by Ubisoft making stuipid assumptions. There’s no cracking involved here, but a good deal of reasoned troubleshooting of a closed source program. Nice read.
That perseverance is contagious. Great work!
