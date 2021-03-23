Digital PlayStation 3 Purchases May Only Live As Long As Your PRAM Battery Without Sony Servers

Word of Sony shutting down PlayStation storefront servers for PS3 this summer spread like wildfire on the internet Monday. The discourse in comment sections were filled with anti-DRM rhetoric and renewed pledges of physical-only game collections, because without content servers to connect to, your digital PS3 purchases will eventually become unplayable. Even if legitimate purchases are installed to the console’s hard drive before Sony “flips the switch”, they may only live on as long as the internal clock stays in sync. Which is why this guide to replace a PS3 PRAM battery written by [Andrew] has renewed importance. After a battery replacement the internal clock needs to be reset and this requires validation from the PlayStation network (you know, the one that’s soon to be shut down).
Game preservationist group [Does it play?] drove home the impact of such a business decision by Sony on Twitter. The thread is quick to point out that even if users are quick to re-download all of their purchases to a PS3 system before the purported July 2nd deadline, those games will eventually become unplayable if the system clock becomes desynchronized. Replacing the PRAM battery and reconnecting to the PlayStation Network prior to Sony shuttering their servers should buy the user some more playtime. However, without any further changes to Sony’s licensing policy little else can be done physically to ensure those digital PS3 games will work in perpetuity.
Sony isn’t the only one to have drawn the ire of digital rights advocates in regards to terminating their online services. Nintendo shuttered the DSI-Shop in 2017 and Microsoft turned off access to the original Xbox LIVE servers in 2010. The big three console makers have all let their consumers down by removing the ability to reacquire purchases in some way, but the fact that so many PS3 exclusives were only ever available digitally just further exacerbates issues with digital rights. Dropping in a fresh coin-cell may not be the permanent solution everyone is looking for at the moment, but it couldn’t hurt to re-familiarize yourself with the Cell processor.
16 thoughts on “Digital PlayStation 3 Purchases May Only Live As Long As Your PRAM Battery Without Sony Servers”
Tinfoil hot take:
The GPU crypto mining frenzy was orchestrated by console manufacturers to hobble the PC gaming market by making worthwhile GPUs unattainable for less than twice the cost of a console.
Nah. Gaming is always expensive. Whatever GPU power is currently affordable, double or triple it and that’s what the PC game industry will target when writing new games. If GPUs were cheaper you would just see games written to require faster ones.
Before this crypto junk exploded and started sucking up all the graphics cards, you could easily build a budget gaming PC that was acceptable at 1080p with a video card in the $100-$150 range.
Right now, you would be lucky to find one of those cards for sale, and if you do, it’s probably $300
” The discourse in comment sections were filled with anti-DRM rhetoric and renewed pledges of physical-only game collections, because without content servers to connect to, your digital PS3 purchases will eventually become unplayable.”
One would think that companies pushing a digital future would see that such behavior hurts the adoption of said future. It’s like if the credit card industry made their products so hard to use and fraught with peril that no one would leave hard currency.
I’m reminded of a problem with a Wii game I bought years ago. After the Wii store went silent, the game will no longer work although I own the physical disk.
Same problem with a favorite PC game. It came out on WinXP and used a DRM method that was blocked in Windows 7. I own the disk, but can’t play on newer computers because of their nonsense DRM. I pirated more recent games from them, but none of them are as good as the original. Also haven’t been able to find a crack for that stupid physical DRM.
You give people too much credit. Most who say they are going physical-only won’t. Those that do.. it won’t last. Never underestimate people’s tendency to choose short term convenience over long term security nor their ability to quickly forget the past.
I have a moded PS3 and plays all my game using backup copy because it’s more convenient.
Well, that will help Sony to sell their Ports/Remakes for PS5 in the next years.
“You want to play this old game you already own? Here, you can have a slightly upscaled version of it for only 30 bucks! Digital only, of course. We want to be able to repeat this with the PS6.”
People get around this by keeping their old console(s) along with an old TV to use them on.
Come to think of it I still have my original GameCube complete with its circa 1990s power supply.
And, as the article explains, any games you have downloaded on a PS3 won’t be playable after a battery failure.
You’ll plug it in a year or two later, hoping to go back and play your old games, and it’ll try and connect with sony to validate, and will fail to reach the servers, and you won’t be allowed to play them.
Capacitor + 3.0V LDO + JST plug + external cheapie LiPo battery?
might not be a bad plan if you want to keep it on life support that way, but really you shouldn’t have to. Sony should really just open up the DRM so it no longer needs to reach their servers to funcion.
I think this won’t ever stop happening because it’s a conflict of interest for them isn’t it? (Sony but also Nintendo and Microsoft before that). How is this not illegal? Can people ask for a refund for every game that they won’t be able to play anymore?
I basically have *all* my games on steam and would just go postal if I was unable to access them again. Things are looking good so far since I can still play games from 1990 that are in my library. But Steam has “something to profit from” as long as I login and use their client/service, since I’m seeing their ads for new games and stuff even when I login to play a game from 1990…
To me the best positive example related to DRM was Starcraft from Blizzard. Where after 10 years of the game’s launch they launched an official patch that among other bugfixes eliminated the need for the CD in the physical drive. It was probably in part a publicly stunt for the release of Starcraft 2. But they are still on my good side for this move since then.
This is the future.
Like all the helium filled spinning rust hard disk drives, they are designed to be the best that they can be for 5 years, then the helium leaks out and a few years after that you will no longer be able to access your data. SSD’s have a limited number of writes (and reads) and given enough time (or heat) the data will fade away.
Maybe Ridley Scott back in 1982, with his Blade Runner film accurately predicted the future where ‘Replicants’ only got a four-year lifespan. I appears that hardware and software are heading that way to maximize profit.
But regardless of that, you should be able to back up your hard drive and replace it when needed, restoring the data after it fails.
As it stands there’s no easy way to do that.
As always in this digital age, not just with gaming, all digital services tied to a product will end someday, rendering devices or “bought” content useless.
I guess we’ll not have vintage products or retro-gaming this way in 25 years.
I still remember Star Wars Galaxies though, that was continued by enthusiasts with some handy hacks and patches, but nevertheless needed an online service, paid for by the people who wanted it to continue.
I mean, I don’t get it, if people are willing to pay for it, you can also just scale down the online services to the userbase?
