While Apple’s modern operating systems may seem like they exist independently of the rest of the computing world, they are actually close cousins of modern versions of Linux. The primary link between the two is that Apple’s offerings are Unix-based and even though Linux isn’t Unix in the strict sense, it’s built to be extremely Unix-like. Plenty of Linux software is POSIX-compliant, meaning it is effectively compatible with true Unix. But what can we do with that information? Well, to start, we can run Linux desktop environments on top of an iOS install on your favorite iPhone or iPad.
To be sure, we will be filing this hack in the “because you can” category. [Torrekie], the creator of this project, has plenty of builds (Google translate from Chinese) where the boundaries between things like Linux and Unix are either blurred or nonexistant. In this particular project, a jailbroken iOS device is essentially gifted a ported version of XFCE which is able to run fairly well on iOS thanks to its compatibility with Unix environments. Details on how this was accomplished are sparse without a full investigation of the source code right now, but you can head over to the repository if you are curious enough to try this for yourself. [Torrekie] does note that this will only work with iOS devices that have been jailbroken using the “unc0ver” jailbreak only though.
To be sure, the relationship between modern Apple operating systems and Linux is about as close as modern Porsches and the Volkswagen Beetle, but either way the two are close enough to get interesting and impressive mashups like this project. For now only time will tell if using XFCE on iOS will be useful for anyone, but other projects bridging the gap between Linux and Apple are sure to be more immediately fruitful.
8 thoughts on “Change Desktop Environments On… IOS?”
Apple fanboy or just a highly inappropriate comparison?
One is a designer/luxury item, but is difficult to maintain because of it’s proprietary nature.
The other is cheap, but easily maintained and modded.
Both let you go places and may have some common heritage no matter how small.
Not sure why it’s not apt?
+1
The original Porsche was a VW Beetle. Porsche, himself, had a hand in the Beetle. And Porsche is part of the VW/Audi auto group.
So I’d say they share a common background and some common design. The analogy works except for the Beetle being long out of production. Where Linux and IOS are concurrent and far more similar. And I think the responder was offended at Linux being compared to the old jalopy.
And apparently you’d be surprised at the expense of paying someone to work on an ancient Beetle. A modern VW parts bin Porsche doesn’t end up being that expensive in parts.
Well, let’s remember the “design is how it works” philosophy.
Mac OS focused on the user and his/her needs and was successful in providing a homogenous environment.
Unix or Linux in particular, by contrast, is a total wild growth. Not bad per se, but a symbol for anarchy. Not even close to well integrated environment.
That’s why I think that the analogy isn’t that off.
A Porsche is also a VW product, like the Beetle, but more polished. However, when it matters, the rusty old “Love Bug” is much more dependable.
– That being said, I think Herbie is more like DOS or CP/M, personality wise. ;)
“… focused on the user. ”
More like, focused on the user shelling out thousands of dollars every year because Apple cannot be bothered to support their own products past few years.
Linux still runs on hardware 15 years old.
So which one is better for the world and the environment?
Maybe Beetle fanboy ?
This one is no secret… I wrote the linked article about Volkswagens based on my experiences with my own ’72 Super Beetle. Best car I ever owned, except for MAYBE my ’84 Mercedes 300D.
