By and large, toilet design hasn’t radically changed in a good long time. The problem was considered solved, and society moved on. However, [Handy Geng] was tasked by a friend to build a toilet with an extra-powerful flush, so he went ahead and did just that.
The concept is simple; the water tank in the custom-built toilet can be charged with pressurized air from a compressor when an more powerful flush is needed. Then, when the lever is pulled on that flush, the water will blast into the bowl with significantly more ferocity than usual.
[Handy Geng] also notes a further benefit from the system. By bolting down the toilet lid, using a gasket to seal it to the toilet bowl, the air pressure system can be used to blast out blockages and clogs.
However, there are some drawbacks. The toilet is nearly entirely constructed out of steel, a material that generally isn’t the first choice when working with water or bodily fluids. Additionally, the power flush mode tends to end up with water spraying out of the bowl due to the intensity of the spray.
Regardless, it goes to show that the toilet design is still an active area of research, and that we needn’t settle for the toilets we have today. More powerful, more capable models are just around the corner if we want them. Video after the break.
13 thoughts on “The Pros And Cons Of A Power Flush Toilet”
When my wife and I met she was living in an apartment with a low-flow high-pressure toilet, that had a stainless steel tank inside the traditional ceramic tank with some sort of small compressor system, and when you pushed the flush button it fired off like a depth charge. It was very effective and used very little water but it also aerosolized waste products like whoah. I fired up a UV light and there was urea *everywhere*, like even more than a normal bathroom.
I was going to say that the steel construction isn’t really a drawback: just use stainless steel.
The other way round is equally & fully satisfying: marine vacuum toilet systems definitely suck.
Good reason for guys to keep the lid DOWN.
My habit is leave lid up and flush to make sure that, ah, the flush was successful, then put lid down. I changed that when that toilet was in my life.
Coz like that’s a great way to get an E. coli infection in your tear ducts or something.
Combination toilet and bidet!
Could have used a shotgun shell like the Coffman engine starter. :)
He doesn’t know what the three shells are for!
Redneck voice Weeeel, I whacked something like that teegether out of a barrel and a pressure washer and went even a bit fancier: put a bidet extension on it. Wasn’t great. Let’s just say I shoulda planned a bit more about the potential for backfires.
A class 5 toilet will handle any manner of the usual biological waste deposited into it with less water and without creating a cloud of aerosolized waste. They are very effective.
Holy crap! Welding and cutting with bare arms! It’s no wonder the Chinese are taking over the world!
I installed one of these in a house I owned back in the 90’s. I had to replace a cracked toilet, and I lived in an area that had just implemented really strict low-flush mandates. I also had a roommate that was inordinately fond of giant lunch truck burritos, and this had presented a challenge for our old-school 4 gallon unit, so I didn’t see how a “normal” low flush was going to make it.
The unit I installed had a steel tank inside the porcelain back part. I think there was a valve that let air into the tank at the beginning of the fill cycle, then the water was admitted from the bottom, and filled the tank until the air inside rose to the water supply pressure and the tank reached equilibrium.
When you flushed some sort of dump valve (he he) opened and WHOOSH! the gallon and a half in the tank went blasting down with 50psi behind it!
It sure did work, and Mike’s burritos never presented another problem, but, as smellsofbikes pointed out, you quickly learned to close the lid before flushing
A) doesn’t look very sanitary- aerosolizing the contents of the bowl is a recipe for disaster
B) What is it going to do to the drain pipes down-line?
c) Who’s going to mop the floor after every flush?
