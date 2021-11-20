Hackaday Remoticon: What’s Happening Right Now

Hackaday Remoticon banner

Here’s what you need to know to take part in the Hackaday Remoticon Today.

Notable Events:

All talk and schedule information is available on the conference webpage, but here are the things you don’t want to miss (all times are Pacific time zone):

  • 10:10 am | Keynote: Keith Thorne
  • 5:25 pm | Keynote: Jeremy Fielding
  • 6:25 pm | Hackaday Prize Ceremony
  • 7:35pm | After party live set from DJ Jackalope — watch on Twitch, socialize on Discord

