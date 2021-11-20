Hackaday Remoticon: What’s Happening Right Now

Here’s what you need to know to take part in the Hackaday Remoticon Today.
- Watch all of today’s talks on the live stream
- Interact with everyone by joining Discord
Notable Events:
All talk and schedule information is available on the conference webpage, but here are the things you don’t want to miss (all times are Pacific time zone):
- 10:10 am | Keynote: Keith Thorne
- 5:25 pm | Keynote: Jeremy Fielding
- 6:25 pm | Hackaday Prize Ceremony
- 7:35pm | After party live set from DJ Jackalope — watch on Twitch, socialize on Discord
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)