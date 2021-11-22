[Lee Adamson] is no stranger to classic computers. He recently picked up a Heathkit H11A which, as you might remember, is actually a PDP-11 from DEC. Well, technically, it is an LSI-11 but still. Like a proper LSI-11, the computer uses the DEC QBus. Unlike a lot of computers of its day, the H11 didn’t have a lot of switches and lights, but it did have an amazing software library for its day.
[Lee] takes us through a tour of all the different cards inside the thing. It is amazing when you think of today’s laptop motherboards that pack way more into a much smaller space. He also had to fix the power supply.
We are looking forward to seeing more videos on this computer. We miss the days that your computer broke down into multiple boards plugged into a backplane. Even though the computer is a Heathkit, the CPU board came from DEC assembled. However, Heathkit had its own boards that you did build along with things like power supplies.
The power supply needed some care, as you might expect. A diode wasn’t attached properly but it wasn’t clear if it had been damaged in transit or if it had never been installed correctly. Replacing it put the power supply right and now he’s ready to see if the thing will start up.
There are plenty of ways to emulate a PDP-11 on things like Arduinos. If you want to see what assembly language looked like on this machine, there’s a tutorial.
4 thoughts on “A PDP 11 By Any Other Name: Heathkit H11 Teardown And Repair”
Nice one
I had to make enclosure for six DEC LSI-11 boards and their little tape drive back in the early 1980’s. I don’t recall what the OS was but I’m thinking RT11? Anyway, it took about 2 hours to boot from those tapes. Trouble shooting therefore took a very long time.
We had some Apple IIs with floppy’s and they ran circles around the LSI-11 setups. The Apples ran DOS3.3 and BASIC and a good assembler, Orca/C, Kyan Pascal and Kyan’s Unixy OS KIX, and a Forth that did not need an OS and had a nice assembler built in. (You could get all that in an Apple II with a 7″ or 9″ monochrome (non-Apple) monitor for the price of a DEC VT100 terminal. And you got some OK graphics and lots of expansion as well.)
However, I DID personally have the heath terminal that looks like the H8 computer without the floppy. Heathkit had very cool stuff and I can recall the surprised and excited people when this H-11 was announced. It was obsolete before it hit the shelves, but that didn’t matter much at the time since there were so many people who had learned on college PDP-8 and PDP-11 and VAX.
There was an early article in Byte about the LSI-11. And the Southern California Comouting Society had a group buy or two, as reported in Byte.
People were looking to 16bit almost from the start, maybe they’d experienced it at work already. In the fall of 1975, Godbout had a contest, I think it was to guess the CPU, for their 16 bit CPU. It was the National PACE, but somehow the computer didn’t happen.
One thing that was in favor of the PDP-11 was DECUS, the user group, or specifically the program library. It was never clear to me how useful that actually was to home users, but going in it was seen as useful.
Some people had the need, or maybe just the money, to go after the LSI-11. So when the H-11, arrived along with the H-8, it wssn’t unfamiliar, and not a surprise.
Ah, regrets. This is some serious minicomputer porn, right here. In those times, there were two great minicomputers. One was the PDP-11, and the other was the Data General Nova series. I managed to get a hand-me-down Supernova SC with assorted cards back in the early 80s, but unfortunately, this was way pre-Internet, and I couldn’t get all the documentation needed to seriously get this to work. The H11 was an amazing accomplishment, and I’m glad Lee got ahold of enough parts to make this one work. It’s close to incredible, to me, that a company like DEC would collaborate with Heathkit on a computer for the hacker/hobbyist, but here’s the proof.
