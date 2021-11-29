Earlier this Fall, a Samsung warehouse in South Africa was robbed and the thieves got away with a quantity of smart televisions. Samsung proceeded to implement a little-known feature called “TV Block” which is installed on all of their TV products. The serial numbers of the stolen TV sets are flagged in their servers, and if one of these sets tries to connect the internet in the future, it will recognize that it is stolen and proceed to brick itself, disabling all television functionality.
So while this real-life scenario makes sense, it is a bit alarming to realize the implication of such a feature — the manufacturer can reach into your TV and disable it from afar. One can assume that Samsung won’t abuse this capability, because acting otherwise would harm their reputation. In a press release, Samsung announced in a press release that any consumers whose sets were incorrectly bricked can have their sets un-bricked after demonstrating proper ownership.
Despite such good intentions, the mere existence of such a feature is worrisome. What someone hacks the system and begins bricking TVs all over the world willy-nilly? If you are concerned about this possibility, one option of course is to never connect your TV set to the internet. But in that case, it might be better to just buy a “dumb” television set instead.
Anti-theft immobilizers are not new — one system was patented over 100 years ago to thwart car thieves. Car stereo systems have also long featured technology that renders them unusable when stolen. Although this robbery brought Samsung’s “TV Block” to consumers’ attention, we wonder if other manufacturers have similar anti-theft systems which aren’t well publicized. If you know of any, please share in the comments below.
17 thoughts on “Samsung Bricks Smart TVs”
So if criminal hackers would get a hold of the kill-switches they could brick all globally (connected) TV of this company? RaaS (Ransomware as a Service) is becoming a new dystopian reality. Not that I would care. I don’t connect “””smart””” stuff on the net. It is quarantined in a seperate VLAN.
Same for ‘scheduled obsolescence’?
Blackhat 2022: How I bricked ALL samsung TVs on the planet during 2021 Xmas
OK, cross Samsung off the list. What if someday my government declares funny cat videos ‘incorrect’ and demands that Samsung brick my TV? What if they order them to disclose my IP address so enforcement can come and confiscate my TV? Or, brick my phone because I said the wrong thing. Counting on manufacturers not to abuse their customers – Microsoft? Apple? Etc, etc.
In that case cross all closed source products off your list.
That’s not because it’s open source that’s safer. Remember when fake Arduinos boards pop on market and these stuffs where more than unreliable about their functionnality ?
It doesn’t matter what brand of TV you buy, regardless if it has this feature or not the government could mandate the manufacturer to make a new firmware that does whatevery they want.
How hard is it to buy a “dumb” TV?
Most retailers seem to only stock “smart” TVs.
Those are called “monitors”. You’ll only tend to find the smaller sizes, since the smart bits end up being a small part of the cost for the larger ones. Probably the best move is to find a smart TV that’s easily hackable to do what you want.
It’s really easy to get it from Alibaba, Made-In-China.com (it’s really a website), Banggood, you name it…
Economy of scale is weird.. All I want is a huge display that takes HDMI input, it shouldn’t do anything else. no sound, no remote, no nothing, just be a display. And such a display should be cheaper because it’s less parts, but it’s unobtanium.
Such a display isn’t subsidized by advertising & personal viewing data collection revenue. Indeed the hardware cost should be lower. But you don’t pay the hardware cost when you buy it, you pay the consumer price, which is based on the business model involved in selling you that screen.
I live in South Africa. I saw the devastation earlier this year _directly_ caused by people in power not willing to let go of that power. So I get the point of the worries people here have about this feature possibly being used in nefarious ways. But it’s bordering on conspiratorial.
Personally I got a the warm and fuzzies reading this story.
They should implement this in reverse: The TVs should come locked from the factory and the seller has a special device to unlock it after it was bought. TVs on display can be in some demo mode that would require periodic unlocking or something. That way stealing an unactivated TV would be pointless and if you buy it honestly the manufacturer or a hacker cannot brick your product remotely.
I would be surprised if such a thing doesn’t already exist.
Apple’s iOS devices, and Google’s ChromeOS devices work along those lines. Out of the box they won’t function until linked to an account online. The account can be created new on the spot, but this still links the serial# with any preset configuration (aka a “stolen” flag) as well as an IP address.
Some Microsoft products do this too, but the majority either can’t or are trivial to work around.
The only major difference is that those three companies I would “trust” to properly implement their PKI securely (Not trust to not abuse it, but trust in the technical sense that any abuse is exactly as intended by them and wouldn’t extend to random hackers)
Samsung however is the type of company I would expect such bricking commands to be sitting on an unsecured FTP server on a passwordless AWS instance..
Reminds me a hell of a lot of Sonos’ “Recycle Mode” because remember kids it’s recycle reuse reduce and definitely not the other way around. F off with this I just want to OWN what I OWN.
So… Samsung added a remote brick mode to their TVs as a theft deterrent but neglected to tell anyone so a bunch of the TVs got stolen anyway? Bit of pyrrhic victory there, no? I mean, any potential profit from the stolen units is lost regardless of the we’ll-activate-it-after-the-fact “protection”.
With a little more effort they could have included location tracking and had the thieves arrested as soon as any of the devices turned on. Assuming, of course, that any post-sales “hand of a vengeful god” is any kind of ethical.
Which it could be if offered as an optional service – “if your device is lost or stolen, just reach out to us and we’ll guide local authorities to it, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day”.
