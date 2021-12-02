Some people look at specifications as a requirement, and others look at them as a challenge. You’re reading this on Hackaday, so you know where [Necroware] falls. In the video below the break, you’ll see how he takes a common mid-to-late 90’s motherboard and takes it well past its spec sheet.
Having already started with replacing the Real Time Clock with his own creation, [Necroware] looked for other opportunities to make the Asus P/I-P55TP4XEG more capable than Asus did. And, he succeeded. Realizing that the motherboard has the ability to have an external voltage regulator board, [Necroware] made one so that the Socket 7 board could supply more than a single voltage to the CPU- the very thing keeping him from upgrading from a Pentium 133 to a Pentium MMX 200.
While the upgrade was partially successful, a deep dive into the Socket 7 and Super Socket 7 documentation helped him realize the need for a pullup resistor on a strategic clocking pin. Then, [Necroware] went full Turbo and smashed this author’s favorite single core CPU of all time into the socket: the AMD K6-2 450, a CPU well beyond the original capabilities of the board.
It really goes to show that, of course, It’s All About The Pentiums. Thanks to [BaldPower] for the doing the needful and dropping this great hack into the Tip Line!
2 thoughts on “Clever Motherboard Hack Brings Late 90’s Motherboard Into The Early 2000’s”
More like mid 90’s to late 90’s.
If only there were a super easy hack to make most late model laptop motherboards fully supportive of ECC RAM. That is only available in expensive HP, Dell or a small number of AMD processor business laptops. But I know it’s a silly request-though no more sillier than ever expecting major or even minor laptop makers to offer ECC RAM in even customizable consumer laptops.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)