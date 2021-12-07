Let’s face it, times are hard, and winter is imminent in the northern hemisphere. No matter how much you have to your name, there’s nothing like a cup of hot tea or a warm meal on a cold day. So if you need a snow day activity, consider preparing for whatever may come to pass by building yourself a complete hobo stove system out of empty cans.
[ElectroIntellect]’s stove consists of a 20oz can turned upside down with several holes made in the bottom for heat to rise. The smaller cans are used for cooking pots, and the smallest as a cup. The stove itself is meant to run on flaming twigs stuffed into the base, or a couple of tealight candles if you can only find green wood around.
This comprehensive guide covers everything from building the system to packing it up safely and taking it out to cook in the concrete wilderness. As a special bonus, [ElectroIntellect] brews up some hobo coffee on the stove using an old (clean) sock, and prepares a can of chili in under an hour with candle power.
Too much hardware for you? You can make a disposable rocket stove out of wood.
5 thoughts on “Complete Hobo Stove Cooking System Could Get You Through The Apocalypse”
Xenoestrogen, yum!
If proven to be the cause of the recent decades social changes, it would no doubt be deemed a taboo subject.
I made one one out of a small coffee jar, with a cover of thin soda can with a cross cut hole as a lid; a bit of cotton rag was pulled though the hole in the lid. This sat inside an old baked bean can with holes sawed into it, as a ventilation decice/support for a saucepan.
With the coffee jar full of vegetable oil, and rag soaked in same, I managed to boil water for coffee.
It took forever to get hot, but when the power is out and you don’t have an alternative, it made for an interesting distraction; and there was hot coffee at the end of it.
A-. Should have used a side cutting can opener. Not only are the cutoff lids not sharp, they can be used as lids for cooking. And they can be sealed again with epoxy for storage. Thus pull tab cans can be reused to store beans, rice, etc and not require a can opener.
I only learned of the side cutters a few years ago. They are awesome! $8 at Walmart.
Don’t “tin” cans have a lining on the inside of them? Like a plastic coat? I know bottles like Snapple bottles have tin tetrachloride sprayed on the inside of them
