There are many ways to create printed circuit boards, but one of the more traditional ways involves using boards coated with photoresist and exposing the desired artwork on the board, usually with UV light. Then you develop the board like a photograph and etch it in acid. Where the photoresist stays, you’ll wind up with copper traces. Hackers have used lots of methods to get that artwork ranging from pen plotters to laser printers, but commercially a machine called a photoplotter created the artwork using a light and a piece of film. [JGJMatt] sort of rediscovered this idea by realizing that a cheap laser engraver could directly draw on the photoresist.
The laser dot is about 0.2 mm in diameter, so fine resolution boards are possible. If you have a laser cutter or engraver already, you have just about everything you need. If not, the lower-power laser modules are very affordable and you can mount one on a 3D printer. Most people are interested in using these to cut where higher power is a must, but for exposing photosensitive film, you don’t need much power. The 500 mW module used in the project costs about fifty bucks.
Of course, once you draw on the board with the laser, the rest of the process is like it always has been. Develop the board, etch, and all that. We wish the laser could drill the holes as that’s the part we hate the worst!
We’ve seen powerful lasers just cut boards, of course. You can also forego the photoresist and just let the laser burn off a coating of paint.
6 thoughts on “Lasers Make PCBs The Old Fashioned Way”
good luck doing a double sided board that way … alignment won´t be easy
i dont think alignment will be that hard. Just create a jig to hold it in place out of off cuts from other pcbs. Like we do with solder paste.
There is now open source / free software to control the type of fiber laser used in one of the linked articles: https://www.bryce.pw/engraver.html
These lasers are getting cheaper ($2200) though still a lot more expensive than a diode laser. The spot size is about a quarter of the resolution claimed in the article, nevermind the degradation from the theoretical resolution you get with etching. Etching is certainly doable for THT and low-density SMD, but for high resolutions it is hard to do repeatably without a fair bit of equipment.
I have used black paint sprayed onto the copper board and etched with my Ortur laser and the results are stellar. Quick chemical etch with muriatic acid/ Hydogen peroxide bath for just a few minutes. Done!
As an added note, my Ortur laser was under $500 and is a great machine with a large bed (approx. 24 x 24). See how I vent my machine out a basement window via 4 small holes in window frame. https://youtu.be/zGxicmPcgAc
I’ve made program which directly converts Gerber to GCODE.
https://github.com/korneliuszo/g2gv2
I think it will work in this application
