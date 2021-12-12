Customize These 3D Printed Cases

Building something, of course, requires your electronics skills. But packaging it is often an exercise in mechanics. You can buy off the shelf, of course, but sometimes it is hard to find just the right enclosure. You probably have a 3D printer, too, but sometimes 3D printing an entire case can be time consuming and isn’t always completely attractive. Enter [Johannes-Bosch] and Fusion 360. These 3D printed frames assemble into boxes and are easy to customize. The panels are aluminum, although we imagine you could substitute wood, acrylic, or even a 3D printed sheet of plastic, if you wanted to.

The video below shows some examples. If your German isn’t up to snuff, ask YouTube to automatically translate the subtitles and you’ll get the idea.

The design has multiple parameters so you can set not just the basic dimensions but other settings that customize how the box assembles including the thickness of the panels and a holder for a circuit board.

Everything is symmetrical, so you print two top and two bottom parts. All four parts go together with the panels. Oh, and don’t forget to put what you want inside, too.

If you use Fusion 360, or you’d like to, this is worth checking out. If you are more interested in OpenSCAD, we saw a similar library for that. If you want some other ideas on enclosures, we have some ideas.