What Really Goes Wrong With Your Tablet

We’ve all seen our share of consumer electronic devices that need repair. It’s inevitable that, however well-cared-for it will be, there’s always the unforseen that brings its life to an end. Many of us will be using devices we’ve repaired ourselves, because often other people’s useless broken electronics can be our free stuff when we know how to fix them and they don’t. This is the arena the Restart Project operate in, as through their Restart Parties they provide repair services to save unnecessary landfill. Over nearly a decade in operation they’ve fixed a huge number of faulty items, and now they’re releasing some data and have analysed common fault modes and barriers to repair for some categories.
We’re restricted to tablets, printers, and batteries, and while many of the problems are the wear-and-tear such as tablet screens, power supplies, charging connectors, and paper feeds that most of us would expect, it’s the barriers to repair which the Restart Project are keen to draw attention to. Products that are near-impossible to open without damage, parts such as batteries which are difficult to remove, and unavailability of spares. It’s to become part of their campaigning for legal repairability standards across Europe.
Aside from their own analysis, the full data is all available for download should you have any extra insights. We’ve made our position on this matter very clear indeed.
i’m pretty comfortable with the usual replace the screen, replace the battery, replace the keyboard sort of stuff..i’m starting to come around to being able to deal with the glued-in batteries and crap too. i just go ahead and demolish the battery on its way out, and install a fresh one. ugh. whatever. at least i still haven’t regretted not replacing the tape. my phones anymore are just held together by the little plastic clips.
but i had an original nexus 7 that simply got slower. it was so fast when it was new! but i used it for years as an alarm clock and it simply wasn’t fast enough. the performance-demanding task: slide the circle right to turn off the alarm. not exactly mining BTC but it simply couldn’t keep up. the alarm would keep ringing for seconds after the slide operation. the alarm would ring for 10 seconds before it even displayed the thing i’m supposed to slide on. sometimes it would get confused and i’d have to wait a solid 30 seconds for it to catch up to itself before i could re-attempt the slide-to-silence maneuver. i rebooted it, no change. i reinstalled the OS to an old version, in case i’d gotten bogged down in update hell…it was actually great for a couple weeks but then before you knew it, it was slow again. literally just an alarm clock.
i want to know why that happened. i’ve heard rumors the flash in the original nexus 7 is defective?? i don’t know what that means, and why would it slow down such a simple operation? it should have the alarm clock app and lock screen loaded in memory! i mean, obviously, there is a severe software failure underlying this.
i just wish i knew why i can’t repair this thing. usually i at least know why i can’t repair it.
I received two Nexus 7 tablets with the exact same problem. They just got slow. Reverting to the second-latest Android release helped a bit but not too much. Custom builds didn’t help either. Perhaps the rumour about flash issues has some truth in it? I can imagine that Android does plenty of small flash accesses during routine operations, so if these take a much longer time than expected, then the system could slow down to a crawl.
I’m very happy with a glued-together phone with a non-replaceable battery. As long as the software keeps evolving, the phone hardware outlives the software (the hardware outlives it’s useful life because the new software needs higher-spec hardware to run).
Replaceable batteries would almost certainly mean far more phones in landfill, as they’d fail before their useful life had ended due to getting wet etc.
But laptops is different. They don’t get dropped or wet nearly as much as phones. I’m not a fan of non-upgradable laptops; particularly ram and HDD upgrades can massively extend the life of a laptop, as evidenced by my 2015 MacBook, which is still working and performing fine. I probably would be if I carried a laptop around all the time, but like most people I don’t.
“other people’s useless broken electronics can be our free stuff when we know how to fix them”…be careful with this. I’m now constantly stepping around five 50” TV’s in the floor of my home office as the result of a short-sighted application of this superpower. :-)
What really goes wrong with (my) tablet?
The oldest one (Android 4.0.4) no longer connects to Wi-Fi.
One has a broken Power button, it is apart, I’m waiting for a (tiny) replacement to show up in the junk box..
2 have cracked screens…
One, we’ve forgotten the access code…
There is nothing wrong with a tablet that breaks down and falls apart after a few years, it’s behaving exactly as it was designed. You can fight to keep it running but just remember that it was designed to break at the end of its service life, so you are just wasting your time digging in garbage. And you wonder why they are so cheap.
It’s all very well fixing up the hardware to keep it going, but the software needs fixing up too, as a great many critical bugs and flaws get fixed over the years. With Android particularly even if google releases fixes it is up to the hardware manufacturer to release a new version specific to their hardware. And most don’t after a couple of years.
Those “in the know” can perhaps install an independent browser and keep it updated, which is an improvement, but sooner or later it won’t support your old OS or is unbearably slow on your old hardware.
Fancy logging into your bank account on a old phone or tablet that hasn’t been updated in years? I don’t.
