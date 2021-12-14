When we met [Amy Makes Stuff] at the 2019 Hackaday Superconference, we were immediately impressed with the array of flexure mechanisms displayed on a board hanging around her neck. That must be where we saw [Amy]’s original version of the cat calendar — a simple way to know for sure whether the shared house’s cat has been fed once, twice, or not at all on a given day.
Awesome as it is, the flexure mechanism doesn’t reset the yes/no indicators when the day clicks over — that has to be done manually. So when [Amy] was offered to try a small desktop CNC, she decided it was time to make a new version that resets automatically. Check it out in the video after the break, which also includes an exploration of [Amy]’s choice of flexure design as well as a bonus review of the CNC.
This is just an all-around great video, especially after [Amy] neglected to mill out the check marks and circles, sending her down a rabbit hole of attempting to make branding bits for these that could be chucked into a soldering iron. Unfortunately, the mill stops short of having the necessary mettle for milling metal.
Although [Amy] is likely known for her flexures, she has a ton of skills. Remember when she resurrected that burned and bubbled laser cutter? Or the time she machined a honing jig for hand-sharpening chisels and planes?
5 thoughts on “Fabulous Flexure Mechanism Makes For Resetting Cat Calendar”
Nice to see a video without gesticulating monkey like the videos of many youtubers. It´s a decent and simple demonstration. Refreshing !
I swear you guys have me bugged or something … I watch a video and like the very next day there’s an article posted here about it lol!
know about apophenia ? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apophenia
That’s such a clean and sharp looking device, those flextures are amazing work.
Although the ball-nose end mill is fine for the finger slot, I think it was the wrong choice for the flexture plate. The sharp flute tips of a regular end mill are going to cut better on its end (obviously) and would be even more necessary for the aluminium.
