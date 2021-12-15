It’s a constant of writing for Hackaday, that whenever a project appears using a 555 timer, someone will say “You could have used a microcontroller to do that!”. It’s something that [Shranav Palakurthi] has approached with the ATTiny555, a project that emulates an entire 555 by making clever use of the humble and ubiquitous microcontroller chip. We’ve all been guilty of it at some time, but now at last the ATTiny85 enthusiasts have conclusive proof that their favourite piece of cheap silicon can prove its mettle.
The full details of the ingenious 555 replacement can be found in its GitHub repository, and for those willing to take the plunge it’s as simple as adding a resistor and updating the firmware. It’s not the perfect 555 replacement with its imperfect analogue performance and swapped reset and ground pins, but it does however bring the advantage of a lower supply voltage.
You can see the device in action in the YouTube video below the break, but meanwhile rejoice that finally there’s a way to replace all those unnecessary 555s with your favourite inexpensive 8-pin chip!
While we’re on the subject of the 555, don’t forget we’re running our 555 contest again.
8 thoughts on “You Can Always Use An ATtiny Instead Of A 555”
Could have done that with an RPI.
‘It’s a constant of writing for Hackaday, that whenever a project appears using a 555 timer, someone will say “You could have used a microcontroller to do that!”.’ – Wait what? Wasn’t it the other way around usually?
> inexpensive
Well, a Dollar may not be much for a simple toy, but you can get a lot more for that money
ATTINY85-20MU $1.15
ESP32-C3 $1.14
A LOT MORE!
There are much cheaper micros than Atmel parts.
Quote: “but it does however bring the advantage of a lower supply voltage”
The CMOS version of the 555 (LMC555) will run at Vcc of 1.5 Volts
From memory the ATtiny will run at slower clock rates down to 1.8 Volts
So …
Cold have done it with a (CMOS) 555.
That cam shake and flashing light is doing me no good today.
Why not get a surface mount attiny and. Make a pcb that is pin compatible with the 555.
I think this whole battle between 555 and micro is dumb. Requirements dictate design.
Requirements dictate design… in a perfect world perhaps.
In many cases it is the deadline, budget or current stock of available parts (which goes hand-in-hand with experience related to those parts and the reason to stick with them) which truly dictate the design.
