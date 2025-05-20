Normal people binge-scroll social media. Hackaday writers tend to pore through online tech news and shopping sites incessantly. The problem with the shopping sites is that you wind up buying things, and then you have even more projects you don’t have time to do. That’s how I found the MAKE-roscope, an accessory aimed at kids that turns a cell phone into a microscope. While it was clearly trying to appeal to kids, I’ve had some kids’ microscopes that were actually useful, and for $20, I decided to see what it was about. If nothing else, the name made it appealing.

My goal was to see if it would be worth having for the kinds of things we do. Turns out, I should have read more closely. It isn’t really going to help you with your next PCB or to read that tiny print on an SMD part. But it is interesting, and — depending on your interests — you might enjoy having one. The material claims the scope can magnify from 125x to 400x.

What Is It?

The whole thing is in an unassuming Altoids-like tin. Inside the box are mostly accessories you may or may not need, like a lens cloth, a keychain, plastic pipettes, and the like. There are only three really interesting things: A strip of silicone with a glass ball in it, and a slide container with five glass slides, three of which have something already on them. There’s also a spare glass ball (the lens).

What I didn’t find in my box were cover slips, any way to prepare specimens, and — perhaps most importantly — clear instructions. There are some tiny instructions on the back of the tin and on the lens cloth paper. There is also a QR code, but to really get going, I had to watch a video (embedded below).

What I quickly realized is that this isn’t a metalurgical scope that takes images of things. It is a transmissive microscope like you find in a biology lab. Normally, the light in a scope like that goes up through the slide and into the objective. This one is upside down. The light comes from the top, through the slide, and into the glass ball lens.

Bio Scopes Can Be Fun

Of course, if you have an interest in biology or thin films or other things that need that kind of microscope, this could be interesting. After all, cell phones sometimes have macro modes that you can use as a pretty good low-power microscope already if you want to image a part or a PCB. You can also find lots of lenses that attach to the phone if you need them. But this is a traditional microscope, which is a bit different.

The silicone compresses, which seems to be the real trick. Here’s how it works in practice. You turn on your camera and switch to the selfie lens. Then you put the silicone strip over the camera and move it around. You’ll see that the lens makes a “spotlight” in the image when it is in the right place. Get it centered and zoom until you can’t see the circle of the lens anymore.

Then you put your slide down on the lens and move it around until you get an image. It might be a little fuzzy. That’s where the silicone comes in. You push down, and the image will snap into focus. The hardest part is pushing down while holding it still and pushing the shutter button.

Zeiss and Nikon don’t have anything to worry about, but the images are just fine. You can grab a drop of water or swab your cheek. It would have been nice to have some stain and either some way to microtome samples, or at least instructions on how you might do that with household items.

Verdict

For most electronics tasks, you are better off with a loupe, magnifiers, a zoomed cell phone, or a USB microscope. But if you want a traditional microscope for science experiments or to foster a kid’s interest in science, it might be worth something.

For electronics, you are better off with a metallurgical scope. Soldering under a stereoscope is life-changing. We’ve seen more expensive versions of this, too, but we aren’t sure they are much better.