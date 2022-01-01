Having any kind of shop is pretty great, no matter how large it may be or where it’s located. If the shop is in an outbuilding, you get to make more noise. On the other hand, it will probably get pretty darn hot in the summer without some kind of cooling system, especially if you don’t have a window for a breeze (or a window A/C unit).
[Curtis in Seattle] built an awesome thermal battery-based cooling system for his shop. The battery part consists of five 55-gallon drums full of tap water that are connected in series and buried a foot underground, about two feet out from the wall. There are two radiators filled with water and strapped to 20″ box fans — one inside the shop, which sends heat from the shop into the water, and another outside that transfers heat out of the water and into the cool night air. Most summer days, the 800-square-foot shop stays at a cool 71°F (21.7°C).
We love that the controls are housed in an old film projector. Inside there’s an Arduino Uno running the show and taking input from four DS18B20 one-wire temperature sensors for measuring indoor, outdoor, battery, and ground temperatures. There are four modes accessible through the LCD menu — idle, cool the shop, recharge mode, and a freeze mode in case the outside temperature plummets. Why didn’t [Curtis in Seattle] use anti-freeze? It’s too expensive, plus it doesn’t usually get that cold. (Although we hear that Seattle got several inches of snow for Christmas.) Check it out after the break.
If you can’t just go burying a bunch of 55-gallon drums in the ground where you live, consider building a swamp cooler out of LEGO.
Thanks for the tip, [Zane Atkins]!
6 thoughts on “Cool The Shop With A Thermal Battery-Based System”
For the non-US-Americans (or for those who don’t know the specific heat capacity of water in kilopondmeters per fl oz from the top of their head)
· 55 Gallons = 250 l
· 5 of these drums thus contain 1250 kg of water
· 20 ” = 0.5 m
· 800 square feet = 74 m²
And water has a specific heat capacitof 4200 J/kg/K, so to heat the full volume of this system up by 5 °C, you need to extract 26 MJ from whatever is cooled with it.
A human sitting around not doing anything in particular produces 200 W of heat. So, that’s 720 kJ an hour; meaning that if this whole water mass was 5 °C colder than the room before, after 36 hrs of 100 % efficiently transferring the human heat output to the battery, it’s at room temperature.
Foiled by the imperial system again. Those are not ‘normal’ ten-pound gallons. Those are the funny stunted American gallons: 3.8L each.
Those barrels are 200 liters each, or a nice round tonne of water.
Or, in American units, a human heater is about 500 BTU/hr.
275 (US) gallons = 2200 lbs
x 10F = 22000 BTU storage capacity.
or 44 hrs.
Seems an American puts out less heat (500 BTU/hr) than the 200 W previously quoted.
(Disclaimer: Not American, I come from a place where those barrels were always called “45 gallon” size. We just figured the American barrels were bigger, because everything is bigger in America. But no, they just redefined the gallon to make it *seem* bigger.)
The surrounding earth would add a considerable amount of buffer to the system’s storage capacity.
Nice innovative project, however I find it a bit sad that a more appropriate enclosure couldn’t be found for it instead of butchering an 8mm movie projector.
are these rare? Looks like school equipment to me…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)