What’s the coolest thing a person can build with LEGO? Well it’s gotta be an air conditioner, right? Technically, [Manoj Nathwani] built a LEGO-fied swamp cooler, but it’s been too hot in London to argue the difference.
This thoroughly modular design uses an Arduino Uno and a relay module to drive four submersible pumps. The pumps are mounted on a LEGO base and sunk into a tub filled with water and ice packs. In the middle of the water lines are lengths of copper tubing that carry it past four 120mm PC case fans to spread the coolness. It works well, it’s quiet, and it was cheap to build. Doesn’t get much cooler than that.
[Manoj] had to do a bit of clever coupling to keep the tubing transitions from leaking. All it took was a bit of electrical tape to add girth to the copper tubes, and a zip tie used as a little hose clamp.
We think the LEGO part of this build looks great. [Manoj] says they did it by the seat of their pants, and lucked out because the copper and plastic tubing both route perfectly through the space of a 1x1x1 brick.
DIY cooling can take many forms. It really just depends what kind of building blocks you have at your disposal. We’ve even seen an A/C built from a water heater.
4 thoughts on “This LEGO Air Conditioner Is Cooler Than Yours”
It’s not an A/C, but it’s not a swamp cooler either since it doesn’t use evaporative cooling! It’s just using ice water to cool down the air via the copper pipes.
Maybe it could be called an “air-water heat exchanger?”
(and this is absolutely not a criticism of the project – if it works, it works!)
Also, I’m anticipating a comment from someone who argues it really *is* an a/c, albeit one with a remote compressor and a weird manual intermediary stage, since presumably the ice comes from a compressor-driven fridge.
“a system for controlling the humidity, ventilation, and temperature in a building or vehicle, typically to maintain a cool atmosphere in warm conditions.” so yea.. it’s an air conditioner.
Correct. Most of the other names are refinements/subcategories. In this case, I think the most accurate would be cold-deck cooler or chilled-water cooler (there are other names that amount to the same: chilled water from a remote source- mechanical chiller, geothermal, wherever is used as the to absorb heat from air inthe conditioned space). In large plants, such as a large office building, there will be a hot water and a cold water circ system feeding the hot and cold decks (heat exchangers) in each air handler, and water-flow rates through the decks are adjusted to control temperature. Typically, one or more air handlers are in each space, though there may be larger handlers for overall building make-up air and/or climate control. (this is an incomplete description, but gets the idea across. I haven’t used this professionally in better than 20 years, so will go no further)