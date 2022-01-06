$7 Tent Heater Provides Comfort On A Budget

11 Comments
Jet burner and close-up

At Hackaday’s Minnesota office, we appreciate central heat and hot coffee because the outdoor temperature is sub-zero in Celsius and Fahrenheit. Not everyone here has such amenities, and families living in tents could use heater help. If you live somewhere inhospitably cold and have the resources (time being the most crucial), please consider building and donating alcohol jet burners. Shortlink: http://t.co/iv5xKd93jo

Alcohol burners like these are great for tents because if they tip over, they self-extinguish. You can fill them with 70% rubbing alcohol and they’ll heat a small space, and if running on denatured alcohol, they can be used to cook with. They won’t do you much good outdoors unless you have significant wind protection, as the tiny jet is likely to blow out. The first time you light one, you must heat the coil with a lighter or another heater to vaporize incoming fuel, then it can sustain itself by wicking fluid up from the reservoir jar. Relighting after a tip or accidental gust only takes a spark since the copper is already hot.

If you came for a hack, note how they fill the small tubes with salt funneled through a condiment cap before bending them. Sure, there are springy pipe bending tools, but who doesn’t already have salt and tape? Keeping humans warm is crucial, but heating metal takes a different approach.

Thank you for the tip, [cyberlass]

11 thoughts on “$7 Tent Heater Provides Comfort On A Budget

  2. HaD should not use shorten links for security reasons as you have absolutely no idea where it points to until you clicked on it. Also 6 months from now that very same links could be recycled to something entirely different.

    Report comment
    Reply

  3. Ah. Salt. Good idea. I sometimes have trouble getting the sand out when I use it to bend tubing. Salt would just dissolve out if it jams up. And Cerobend is just too much trouble.

    Report comment
    Reply

  7. This looks like a great inclusion for a car emergency kit.
    Up in the Canadian Wilderness where cars can slide off the highway in storms, this is a really good idea for a survival kit with some water and shelf-stable food like rations or granola bars.

    I think I will give a go at making a few of these for the family that live out in the country just in case!

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.