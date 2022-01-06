At Hackaday’s Minnesota office, we appreciate central heat and hot coffee because the outdoor temperature is sub-zero in Celsius and Fahrenheit. Not everyone here has such amenities, and families living in tents could use heater help. If you live somewhere inhospitably cold and have the resources (time being the most crucial), please consider building and donating alcohol jet burners. Shortlink: http://t.co/iv5xKd93jo
Alcohol burners like these are great for tents because if they tip over, they self-extinguish. You can fill them with 70% rubbing alcohol and they’ll heat a small space, and if running on denatured alcohol, they can be used to cook with. They won’t do you much good outdoors unless you have significant wind protection, as the tiny jet is likely to blow out. The first time you light one, you must heat the coil with a lighter or another heater to vaporize incoming fuel, then it can sustain itself by wicking fluid up from the reservoir jar. Relighting after a tip or accidental gust only takes a spark since the copper is already hot.
If you came for a hack, note how they fill the small tubes with salt funneled through a condiment cap before bending them. Sure, there are springy pipe bending tools, but who doesn’t already have salt and tape? Keeping humans warm is crucial, but heating metal takes a different approach.
Heater Bloc's Guide for Building the Copper Coil Alcohol Heater and Safety Enclosure is now available!
Please share this zine with anyone interested in instructions on how to build a tent-safe alcohol heater. https://t.co/iv5xKd93jo
— Heater Bloc (@HeaterBloc) November 23, 2021
Thank you for the tip, [cyberlass]
11 thoughts on “$7 Tent Heater Provides Comfort On A Budget”
This is going in the “just in case” memory bank for sure. There’s also a note that says it can run off of unscented hand sanitizer. Neat!
HaD should not use shorten links for security reasons as you have absolutely no idea where it points to until you clicked on it. Also 6 months from now that very same links could be recycled to something entirely different.
Agree, HaD should run its own link shortner service.
Ah. Salt. Good idea. I sometimes have trouble getting the sand out when I use it to bend tubing. Salt would just dissolve out if it jams up. And Cerobend is just too much trouble.
One of my favorite old YT channels is Tetkoba’s Stove R&D were they explore many similar and more interesting designs.
https://www.youtube.com/c/tetkoba/videos
Isn’t carbon monoxide poisoning an issue with these kind of heaters?
No, read page 4 of the guide that is linked in the article for more information. Safety looks like it was a big priority for their design.
Making some for your local community would be a great winter project or donating to groups like Heater Bloc. Check their Twitter https://twitter.com/HeaterBloc for improvements/further hacks that different people are sharing.
This looks like a great inclusion for a car emergency kit.
Up in the Canadian Wilderness where cars can slide off the highway in storms, this is a really good idea for a survival kit with some water and shelf-stable food like rations or granola bars.
I think I will give a go at making a few of these for the family that live out in the country just in case!
