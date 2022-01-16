Counting change is a great way to teach children about mathematics and money, but it grows tiresome for those of us that have passed the first grade. Thus, a machine should the job, as [Daniele Tartaglia] demonstrates.
A vibrating motor is used to shake a hopper full of coins, letting them fall through a feeder slot into the machine at a steady rate. They then go through a size-based sorter, which flicks the coins into a different channel depending on their physical dimensions. The coins are counted via infrared sensors wired up to an Arduino, and then pass through a rather lovely maze on their way down to sorting bins at the bottom of the machine.
It’s a tidy build, and a great thing to have if you regularly find yourself needing to count change. We haven’t seen too many coin counters before, but we have seen a laundromat given an overhaul with some hacker skills. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Coin Sorter Is Elegant And Beautiful”
The roller coaster mid-part is visually interesting (which is likely the point of this project) but it doesn’t add to the functionality. Some minor improvements : use a hinged door so that no screw driver is needed to recover the coins. When sorting, you’ll probably want to know as well how many coins are in each bin.
Some more nit-picking: The €-sign should be placed in front of the amount.
Your nitpicking is not true, it varies by country/language whether euro sign is before or after amount.
I can understand why you want the currency symbol before the amount, but from a pure grammar standpoint it should be after in practically all languages. (Since one doesn’t say, “Dollars 25 and 50 cent.”)
One of the main reasons it is written before the amount has to do with how transactions used to be made back in the day. Putting the currency symbol ahead of the number meant that whoever one gave the check to couldn’t add a digit in front of the number and make it larger. (putting digits behind the number is pointless, since the decimal point is written already and any amount after cents is usually disregarded.) Some checks even used square boxes for the digits where each box only contain 1 digit for the check to be valid and the decimal point were as well already written.
Though, the same system were typically used in ledgers as well for the same reason, so I guess people just got used to that way of writing. So that is has managed to become a standard of sorts in some places isn’t particularly surprising.
But logically speaking, they could have just chosen to write any non digit instead to cap off the higher side, like an X, but they didn’t.
