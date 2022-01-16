Coin Sorter Is Elegant And Beautiful

Counting change is a great way to teach children about mathematics and money, but it grows tiresome for those of us that have passed the first grade. Thus, a machine should the job, as [Daniele Tartaglia] demonstrates.

A vibrating motor is used to shake a hopper full of coins, letting them fall through a feeder slot into the machine at a steady rate. They then go through a size-based sorter, which flicks the coins into a different channel depending on their physical dimensions. The coins are counted via infrared sensors wired up to an Arduino, and then pass through a rather lovely maze on their way down to sorting bins at the bottom of the machine.

It's a tidy build, and a great thing to have if you regularly find yourself needing to count change. We haven't seen too many coin counters before, but we have seen a laundromat given an overhaul with some hacker skills.