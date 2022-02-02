Underwater Tanks Turn Energy Storage Upside-Down

Pumped hydro storage is one of the oldest grid storage technologies, and one of the most widely deployed, too. The concept is simple – use excess energy to pump a lot of water up high, then run it back through a turbine when you want to get the energy back later.
With the rise in renewable energy deployments around the world, there is much interest in finding ways to store energy from these often-intermittent sources. Traditional pumped hydro can help, but there is only so much suitable land to work with.
However, there could be a solution, and it lurks deep under the waves. Yes, we’re talking about underwater pumped hydro storage!
It’s All Down Below
The basic concept of an underwater pumped hydro storage system is not dissimilar from that of its land-based cousin. The difference is all in the details of how you make electricity by pumping water around when you’re already under the sea.
The general idea is to have a closed vessel sitting on the seafloor. Surplus energy is then used to pump water out of this vessel, leaving the inside at a near-vacuum. When it’s desired to recover energy from the system, water can be allowed to flow back into the vessel under the pressure generated by the seawater above. As the vessel is filled, the water flowing in turns a turbine, generating electricity in just the same way as a traditional pumped hydro system.
The utility of such a design may not be obvious at first. However, there are several benefits to such a system. Primary among them is that such systems can easily be colocated with off-shore wind farms, prized for their power generation, but with sporadic output. Running underwater also allows the system to take advantage of the great pressure exerted by the sea above. For each 10 meters of depth, pressure increases by roughly one atmosphere (1 bar), and with a system designed to operate with vessels at near-vacuum when fully “charged”, there’s a huge differential to take advantage of. Some designs proposing to operate at pressures in excess of 75 bar. Efficiency of such systems is expected to lie around 70-80%, around the same as traditional pumped hydro storage.
The underwater design also eliminates the issue of evaporation, which saps water, and thus energy, from pumped hydro reservoirs. Installation is readily scalable, too. Each underwater reservoir only needs an electrical connection to the grid, and nothing more. Simply installing more reservoirs underwater with the appropriate electrical infrastructure will easily scale up the capacity of such an installation.
There’s also the simple advantage that there’s no need to find big mountains or valleys in which to build reservoirs, and no risk of those reservoirs bursting and destroying local cities in the surrounding area. Instead, seldom-used areas of seafloor are readily available, with very few housing developments or existing businesses down there to frustrate the building approvals process.
Early Days Yet
The most notable effort in this area is the Stored Energy at Sea project, also known as StEnSea for short. The brainchild of Dr. Horst Schmidt-Böcking and Dr. Gerhard Luther back in 2011, the basic idea lead to a grand concept of 30-meter diameter spheres on the ocean floor. These would be complete with integrated turbine pumps to empty them of water, while also generating electricity as it flows back in.
A 1:10th scale test of the full-scale concept went ahead in 2016. This involved the construction of a 3 m diameter concrete sphere, which would serve as the primary storage vessel. Sunk down to a depth of 100 meters in Lake Constance, Germany, the vessel was tested extensively for four weeks to determine the viability of underwater pumped hydro storage. The test was successful overall, with the engineering team able to operate the sphere, storing energy and recovering it later.
The results of the study, combined with other research, indicated to the team that the idea was feasible at depths of around 700 meters. Pressures at this depth are on the order of 70 bar, and serve to help the system generate large amounts of energy while still remaining in a safe zone regarding material strength concerns and the practicality of installation. It’s expected at this depth, a single sphere could store a full 20 MWh of electricity, paried with a turbine capable of generating 5 MW for a discharge time of four hours.
With multiple spheres ganged up in an off-shore installation, estimated storage costs when up and running would come down as low as a few cents per kWh, likely cheaper than comparable compressed air solutions, with construction costs coming in around $1,300 to $1,600 per kW of power output. The actual financial viability of such an operation, however, depends on the arbitrage price of energy in the market; one study suggests that a system of 80 such giant spheres, operating with a combined output of 400 MW, would be viable in ranges from 4 to 20 Euro cents per kWh.
Other efforts exist, too. Both MIT and a startup known as Subhydro have also explored the idea, similarly based around hollow concrete spheres on the ocean floor. The numbers arrived at by these teams, regarding depths, efficiencies, and power outputs are within the ballpark of those quoted by StEnSea, suggesting the basic engineering behind the concept is sound.
Meanwhile, a Dutch start-up by the name of Ocean Grazer is exploring a twist on the StEnSea concept. Instead of giant spheres, a concrete tube buried in the seabed is to be used as the pressure vessel. Additionally, rather than pumping water from the vessel out into the open ocean, it will instead pump its water into a sealed bladder. This still allows the system to take advantage of the pressure differential at the seafloor, but negates potential issues with a pump being fouled by marine flora and fauna, as it operates as a sealed system. Ocean Grazer has pivoted to the design having explored other renewable energy technologies such as wave power generation in the past. The company expects that one reservoir, with a capacity of 20 million liters of water, could store up to 10 MWh of energy.
The Ocean Grazer project, which won an award at CES 2022, is perhaps receiving the greatest press for underwater pumped hydro at the moment. Despite this, and the other projects that have bubbled under for the last decade, the technology still largely lives on paper and a large-scale installation seems to be a long way away. Regardless, the fundamentals are there, so if energy storage does suddenly become more important, or, let’s be honest – much more profitable – much of the required basic engineering has already been done. Implementing a major installation may just require the right economic conditions to happen in only a few short years!
15 thoughts on “Underwater Tanks Turn Energy Storage Upside-Down”
I just had a sump pump crap out, so I’m negative on anything that combines water, electricity, and plumbing. Burying it is even worse.
It really shouldn’t be a big issue on this scale though, when there is so much money to be made in the reliable operation these things will end up overengineered and well maintained. The sump pump you bought on the other hand is probably the cheapest fastest to produce chinesium grade pump, designed from the outset to work fine only for so long so you buy a new one again and again, as if it just works for another 50 years they aren’t getting more money out of you…
There are questions on if such systems are economically viable (especially the short term return on investment that is so loved by those throwing money around no matter that as soon as you get your return its working out worse in the medium and long run), or ecologically viable (the material costs to build such things well enough to survive the conditions may end up making them far less good than they appear – though that comes down a very large amount to how well constructed there were in the first place as that defines their service life and maintenance requirements)
Salt water & pumps… better make these easily serviceable.
Easy, just train dolphins to work on them.
Nah, they build them to never go wrong. Friend of mine worked on paints for offshore wind farms… it’s some serious stuff. Massive mistake asking him what paint to use to prevent rust on my gate…!
This really does seem like a really neat solution to the renewable energy storage problems, if you can create a stock design that is good for off shore windfarms with a large range of water depth it could through the more mass production methods work out really good value as an integrated part of future offshore wind turbine towers – every tower needs a foundation structure anyway, so making at least a few of those foundations these energy stores makes sense.
And if you build them right I can’t see a reason they won’t still be in service long after we are all dead (obviously going to need maintenance and replacement parts in the generator/pump over time, but like most hyrdo dam there is no reason for the core structure to not be there in working order for a very very long time if you get the design right, water is always destructive in geological time scales, but in more human scales not so much)
I worked on something like this, sort of. Basic compressed air storage underwater using a caisson, but open to flooding. Everybody looked at the power stored in the compressed air.
I noticed that a water pumping air compresser/expander was more efficient ant that the water pumped out of the volume also added to the power storage. This plan is just the latter, without the pressurized air.
I was thinking the same thing. I use vacuum tankers regularly for agriculture and the pumps are quite reliable mechanically, so long as the oiler is metered correctly. there are balls to prevent any slurry fluid from entering the pump. the only issue i’ve seen is that the steel tanks tend to collapse under vacuum, but that shouldn’t be an issue with concrete tanks.
If you use reverse pumped hydro, water evaporation actually works in your advantage. Should be doable with old mine shafts maybe?
I can’t quite wrap my head around how some of the numbers net out.
First, it seems that this has to use a lot of material in the very deep water where it’s planned. At 700 feet the 100 foot wide pressure sphere has to resist about 300PSI, which, integrated over the area, is a lot.
I suppose there’s no real weight penalty, and it has to be heavy enough to stay submerged when it’s empty anyway, so you can use a material that’s very strong in compression and relatively cheap, like concrete, but still, a 100′ concrete ball that can resist 300 psi is going to use a lot of material.
A compressed air system, on the other hand, uses almost no structure, you could do it with a fabric bag as long as you can hold it down (on the other hand, you’ll loose the heat energy of the compressed gas. And you have to hold it down. Thermodynamics giveth, thermodynamics taketh away…)
Second, I wonder how much energy is lost in pumping out the water and leaving a void. They talk a bout a near vacuum, but that has issues, You can’t really have a very low pressure or the water will boil into (sea temperature) steam. That’s not really a technical issue, I suppose, but that phase change does use a *lot* of energy, and I’m not sure how you get that back when you flood the sphere again. The water will get a bit warmer, but unless the sphere is insulated it’ll loose the heat to the sea, so you’ll loose that energy forever.
I suppose you can pump in just enough air to keep the water under it’s boiling point, but that is wasting some fraction of the available pressure difference.
It’s kind of like the guys who want to store energy by stacking blocks, it’s an interesting idea, but at the end of the day how much do you really net?
I guess against all this is the fact that the power is essentially free. There are times of low load where you would just literally dump anything you couldn’t use, so you might as well store it in a wasteful battery because that’s still better than tkhrowing it away.
It’s an interesting engineering problem
A “near vacuum” is most likely not 0 Pa, but likely still up in the few kPA region. So boiling water at 4-8 C isn’t really going to happen. Wasting a few kPA when one has a few MPa to deal with isn’t much, like 0.1% and this is just a loss in capacity, so not that major of a worry.
Though, personally I think compressed air is a more trivial solution and more widely applicable.
Also, losing heat for compressed air isn’t an issue, and honestly a rapid exchange of heat during compression is preferred in an isothermal system.
Though, isothermal compression/decompression tends to be “slow” and not that power dense compared to the adiabatic approach (but isothermal is still plenty power dense), but the adiabatic process also needs to thermally isolate the storage vessel, adding a lot of extra complexities to the puzzle. (So I think isothermal is the better solution, especially if one stores power over the course of days.)
But a downside with compressed air balloons under the sea is creasing of the fabric, this tends to lead to a lot of wear and tears can form. Having such a balloon rupture might not be particularly safe. (One reason I think using a TBM drilled tunnel lined with steel bellow ground is a better storage vessel. The ground preferably “doesn’t move” (don’t built it in a fault zone) and holds the pressure while the steel makes it gas tight.)
I’m with you in questioning the use of concrete. For its mass / psi ratio, I don’t think it’s a competitive vessel material. Also, the two guarantees with concrete are that it gets hard and it cracks. So they ultimately are depending on a liner, which is prone to degredation over time. I’d like to see this redesigned as a giant array of piping that looks like a heat exchanger, but is tens of thousands linear feet of 2′ diameter pipes looping back on itself. The volume will add up to whatever they are capturing in these concrete vaults, yet the vessel material will be readily sourceable from industry so it can scale however large is necessary. Schedule 40 24″ and 36″ steel pipe is rated at well over 1000psi ( https://www.steeltubesindia.net/schedule-40-steel-pipe.html ). I wonder if projects like this are avoiding industry-standard materials simply to appear to have proprietary, patentable designs in the eyes of investors.
There were times recently, where price of energy went negative, you were actually payed for taking it away. With more renewables, those events may happen more frequently.
Nice idea. But few nice ideas are truly compatible with sea water and ocean conditions. In this case the mechanisms will likely be the weak link, and placing them at depths requiring trimix saturation diving will be very *very* (did I mention very?) expensive. Time will tell, though I wish them well.
Well, best case they have a few lifting points attached so that one can just send down a robot with a hook and lift it up for maintenance.
Though, a 30 meter diameter concrete ball likely weighs a “tiny” bit. So perhaps one seeks help from a few floatation devices to keep it surfaced for repairs.
But I see little reason to dive down to an otherwise moveable object that has few things attaching it to the ocean floor. If sparsely enough placed, putting it down on the cable for another shouldn’t be an issue either. Not that placing things with a degree of precision on the ocean floor is a particularly unique challenge, so getting them inside their allotted square/hexagon within +/- 10-20 meters should be doable unless one places them somewhere were a lot of currents are present, then one might need a larger buffer.
