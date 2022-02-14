We feel bad when we see a retrocomputer project and think, “Hey! That’s not that old.” But, usually, when we think about it, it really is. Take the Penkesu. It looks like one of the little organizer computers that were popular — ok — a long time ago.
Inside is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, a 7.9 inch 400×1280 screen and a 48-key mechanical keyboard. Unsurprisingly, the case is mostly 3D printed, but it does use Gameboy Advance SP hinges.
There are only a few components inside which is understandable since there isn’t much room. In addition to the Pi, the keys, and the screen, there is a battery, a power controller, some diodes, and an Arduino which controls the keyboard.
This is another great example of a project that looks great but would have been hard to duplicate without 3D printing. The compact computing power available these days doesn’t hurt either.
It doesn’t look like this would cost much to duplicate and it probably performs better than the computers it emulates. The wiring isn’t very difficult because, honestly, there are not many components to wire together.
We couldn’t help but think of the RaspPSION when we saw this. The 3D printed cases are getting better and the internals are getting smaller.
3 thoughts on “A Hombrew Retro Laptop”
Editor in chief, why don´t you proofread your text before smearing it here ?
That’s our job.
But most of the time we’re just arguing about the different spelling and gamma of different versions of engrish.
It’s all good. Just make sure you have popcorn.
I call FAKE.
This isn’t a hackers computer. I mean! No dot, how are you going to JavaScript. Oh wait, there IS a dot. But Ah no round brackets so definitely no JavaScript. And no BASIC so not Retro either. No Java and look, no square brackets so no any type of C as well. AND OMG no curly brackets how can you not LISP, god forbid. But wait it has arrow keys AND WASD, hmmm.
I love it even though I’m not a big fan of anything Pi. It’s minimalistic (I’m sure those brackets are hidden behind the ALT key somewhere), It would be good for a number of things like a terminal. Perhaps a Retro computer emulator since the emulator keys never match ANY keyboard layout.
Ironically, just moments ago I was going though old stuff and found a CPC-6128 retro computer so now I have an undeniable reason to tidy up and make room for it. Maybe I could get one of those keyboard draws and put in under this desk since there’s a 32″ monitor here so no problem to sit a bit further back.
