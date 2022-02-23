The University of Pennsylvania has a team that did a little light research. Well, not light in the usual sense of that phrase. They used very strong light to levitate Mylar disks in a vacuum chamber.
Of course, it is no secret that light can exert pressure. That’s how solar sails work and some scientists have used it to work with aerosols and the like. But this appears to be the first time light lifted a large item against gravity. The team claims that their tests showed that a sunlight-powered flying vehicle might carry up to ten milligrams of payload. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s impressive and the paper mentions that since the lift is not from aerodynamic forces, there might be applications in flying at very high altitudes.
The Mylar disks were 500 nanometers thick and had a 300 nanometer layer of carbon nanotubes beneath. The nanotubes absorb light, make the disks more rigid, and improve the Mylar’s surface-gas characteristics. The light source had a strong center beam and an even stronger ring around the center beam that causes the disk to remain over the center beam. The LED system used eight arrays, each consuming 100 watts of input power.
Preparing the disk might be difficult, but the LED power isn’t that hard. Even if you do like the researchers did and use water cooling.
14 thoughts on "Levitating With Light"
How do they know if it wasn’t heat from 100W LED with 40% efficiency?
“… in a vacuum chamber.”
They could mean IR, but that’s trivial to fix with filtering.
They are scientists, they control for the parameters of the experiment, it’s the most basic part of their job, it makes zero sense presuming they wouldn’t account for this. They measured heat/IR, or used a IR filter, etc. They did everything that was required to make sure this wasn’t what was going on. It’s science 101.
Pons and Fleischmann…
« They are scientists, they control for the parameters of the experiment, 99.999% of the time, sometimes con artists get in there »
And sometimes they make mistakes despite genuine attempts to isolate or account for all the parameters.
Then there is the lazy ones that are more Engineer in outlook – not bothered either way as long as they prove the effect they were wanting is sufficient to the task at hand, who cares about the minutia that makes up how it actually works as long as will do what they wanted…
Questioning methods used and that things were considered is an important part of the process….
Presuming the most basic controls/precautions were not taken, is just unreasonable. It’s like going going to a random hot-dog stand, buying a hot-dog, and then suspecting that the vendor is secretely an extremely old HItler in disguise. It’s possible in the sense that anything is possible. But it’s not likely or reasonable to expect.
Questioning methods is basic science. But so is reading, so just read the damn paper.
From the paper:
> We note that this lift force is not due to the temperature difference between the top and bottom…
> We also note that the observed lift force cannot be caused by light (radiation) pressure because…
>
If in doubt one could always actually read the published paper :-)
The wording doesn’t make it clear that this is not the same as solar sails in space. The lifting force is not generated by the light directly, but by differential heating affecting the recoil of gas molecules. It is not a hard vacuum in the chamber, but a low pressure environment (pressure between 10 and 30Pa).
Exactly like the paradox in the famous Crookes Radiometer, where the dark side (absorbing the light) produces more thrust than the light side (reflecting the light, which should double the momentum transfer).
And, no, we don’t need a cute Star Wars reference here, thankyouverymuch.
