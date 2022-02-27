Often, reprogramming a microcontroller involves placing it in reset, flashing the code, and letting it fire back up. It usually involves shutting the chip down entirely. However, [bor0] has built a virtual machine that runs on the ESP32, allowing for dynamic program updates to happen.
The code is inspired by the CHIP-8, a relatively ancient interpreter that had some gaming applications. [bor0] had already created a VM simulating the CHIP-8, and repurposed it here, taking out the gaming-related drawing instructions and replacing them with those that control IO pins. Registers have also been changed to 16 bits for added flexibility and headroom.
It’s probably not something with immediate ground-breaking applications for most people, but it’s a different way of working with and programming the ESP32, and that’s pretty neat.
The ESP32 is a powerful chip, too, as we all know – and it makes a great 8-bit emulator to boot. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on what would make a killer application for the ESP32 VM!
[Thanks to satancete for the tip!]
3 thoughts on “ESP32 Virtual Machine Lets You Change Programs On The Fly”
Wasn’t it QNX that advertised that they could update any part of the system (even kernel modules) without rebooting?
Some time in the last millennium that was true. Post-RIMM/Blackberry? Dunno.
I’ve done some work towards getting Fuzix working on the ESP32, but it’s tough — the CPU is _extremely_ weird, with a bajillion optional modules all of which need their state saving when you do a context switch. Espressif supply a gigantic and vile #include file full of #ifdefs for doing this but it assumes you’re using their SDK. There is a mini multitasking executive supplied in ROM, which I’m hoping I’ll be able to use to do the heavy lifting, but the RAM requires are extremely undocumented. So far I have the userland building and the kernel will boot up to a point where it trashes its own memory and falls over and I don’t know why it’s doing that.
It does have an MMU, but just like the rest of the system it’s weird. It’s tied to a process controller, where you can program a memory mapping for up to eight threads. However switching between threads is hard (you have to mask NMIs!) and certain bits of hardware only work in certain specified threads. In user mode you can’t access the ROM, which has all the gcc helper routines in it, but in supervisor mode you can’t remap memory. Plus only about half the RAM can be remapped anyway so I’m not sure it’s worth it.
@DavidGiven thanks for posting this. Sounds like some pain we’ve had in the past on other controllers where the inner workings were not well documented. Makes me feel so not alone.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)