3D Printed Shoes Make Bigfoot Tracks

[Stephan Henrich] is probably going to set off a wave of bigfoot sightings if his new shoe, the Cryptide sneaker takes off. The shoe is completely 3D printed in flexible TPE using a laser sintering printer from Sintratec. The shoe takes a name from cryptozoology and, in fact, would leave a puzzling footprint due to its articulated toes and scaly-looking sole.

Judging from the look of the sole, it should be pretty cushy and we presume if you were 3D printing these, you’d scan or precisely measure the intended foot for a perfect fit. You can see a video about the shoe below.

The entire shoe is made from a single material, but different parts of the shoes have different degrees of stiffness created by varying the thickness of the TPE. Apparently, Sintratec is really into shoes since they also are showcasing the Earth Moc by [Daniel Shirley]. We wondered why they didn’t print a second shoe for the guy at the start of that video.

We aren’t sure the shoe’s topology would be workable with a typical printer you might find in your garage. But if you do print up some footwear, be sure to let us know. Not that we haven’t seen some 3D printed sneakers, mind you. Shoe accouterments, though, seem easier to print.