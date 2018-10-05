Shoes may seem simple at face value, but are actually rather complex. To create a comfortable shoe that can handle a full day of wear without causing blisters, as well as deal with the stresses of running and jumping and so on, is quite difficult. Is it possible to create a shoe that can handle all that, using a 3D printer?
[RCLifeOn] discovered these sneakers by [Recreus] on Thingiverse, and decided to have a go printing them at home. While [Recreus] recommend printing the shoes in their Filaflex material, for this build, one shoe was printed in thermoplastic polyurethane, the other in Ninjaflex. As two filaments that are both commonly known to be pliable and flexible, the difference in the final parts is actually quite significant. The Ninjaflex shoe is significantly more flexible and cushions the foot better, while the rigidity of the TPU shoe is better for ankle support.
Our host then takes the shoes on a long run through the woods, battling dirt, mud, and other undesirables. Both shoes hold up against the abuse, although [RCLifeOn] notes that the Ninjaflex shoe is much more comfortable and forgiving for longer duration wear.
We’ve seen other 3D printed shoe hacks before, too – like these nifty shoelace locks.
7 thoughts on “3D Printed Sneakers Are Now A Thing”
Two words: Athlete’s foot.
Molded plastic shoes existed briefly as the “latest thing” in the 1960s – I had a pair inflicted on me – and lack of ventilation meant they were dandy incubators of dermatophytic fungus. You might be able to create enough vents (a la Crocs) or partial infill gridwork to get away with this, but otherwise they’ll be a cute project and a misery to actually use otherwise.
Agreed!
HaD had an article a few months ago about 3-D printing on fabric, perhaps a similar technique can be utilized to make breathable cloth uppers.
I think there is future to 3d printed shoes but not completely printed. Breathable materials and fabrics in general are too useful in shoes. But 3D printing provides the ability to customize shape to your own foot, so maybe a hybrid of techniques, where you 3d print the insole or the entire base, and attach to a traditionally made rest of the shoe.
Suddenly I am imagining Kryten:
“Sir, I took the liberty of 3D printning a new set of shoes for you with my groinal attachment.”
I am a bit confused as to what you are saying.
Therefore I will reteat into the closet and converse with my spare heads.
I’ll be back in a moment Sir.
Hahahaha Eat Shit Voxel8