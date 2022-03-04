In our recent piece marking the 10th anniversary of the Raspberry Pi, we praised their all-in-one Raspberry Pi 400 computer for having so far succeeded in attracting no competing products. It seems that assessment might be premature, because it emerges that Apple have filed a patent application for “A computer in an input device” that looks very much like the Pi 400. In fact we’d go further than that, it looks very much like any of a number of classic home computers from back in the day, to the extent that we’re left wondering what exactly Apple think is novel enough to patent.
Reading the patent it appears to be a transparent catch-all for all-in-one computers, with the possible exception of “A singular input/output port“, meaning that the only port on the device would be a single USB-C port that could take power, communicate with peripherals, and drive the display. Either way, this seems an extremely weak claim of novelty, if only because we think that a few of the more recent Android phones with keyboards might constitute prior art.
We’re sure that Apple’s lawyers will have their arguments at the ready, but we can’t help wondering whether they’ve fallen for the old joke about Apple fanboys claiming the company invented something when in fact they’ve finally adopted it years after the competition.
Thinking back to the glory days of 8-bit computers for a moment, we’re curious which was the first to sport a form factor little larger than its keyboard. Apple’s own Apple ][ wouldn’t count because the bulk of the machine is behind the keyboard, but for example machines such as Commodore’s VIC-20 or Sinclair’s ZX Spectrum could be said to be all-in-one keyboard computers. Can anyone provide an all-in-one model that predates those two?
You can read our Raspberry Pi 400 review if the all-in-one interests you.
Via Extreme Tech.
8 thoughts on “Are Apple Trying To Patent The Home Computer 45 Years Too Late?”
Tandy TRS-80
1979 NEC 8000 looks like a contender.
TRS-80 model 1
Summer of 1977.
Long before the ZX-80 or the VIC. Commodore’s competitor was the PET, which was an all-in-one.
The SOL-20 is touted as the first computer with an integrated keyboard, but it’s form factor is more like the Apple ][.
there were other various single board computers about (kim, elf, others) but they were pretty much a board with a 20 key keypad running a system monitor vi LED displays and no OS or built in BASIC.
I think the distinction here is a comouter that isn’t bigger than the keyboard.
A SOL, or the Sphere, beat the Apple to the all in one category, but all were bigger than the keyboard. The original TRS-80 wasn’t much bigger than the keyboard.
Technology was the limiting factor. A board full of TTL, like the OSI Superboard, couldn’t be as small as the keyboard. The VIC-20 couod be, though kind of bulky.
Now it’s easy, everything is small, even drives can fit in.
But that doesn’t make it patentable.
HP-71
https://www.hpmuseum.org/hp71.htm
Full keyboard, programmable, complete system in one tiny barely keyboard sized package, and one input/output slot on the back. It did have some internal I/O ports under covers.
oric 1
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Oric1.jpg
Exidy Sorcerer 1978.
