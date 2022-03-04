Hackaday Podcast 158: Phased Array Physics, CRTs Two Ways, A Micro Microcontroller, And A Surgically Implanted Red Herring

Join Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney as they take a look at the week’s top stories, taken straight off the pages of Hackaday. What happens when you stuff modern parts into a 90’s novelty PC case? Nothing good, but everything awesome! Is there any way to prevent PCB soil moisture sensors from being destroyed by, you know, soil moisture? How small is too small for a microcontroller, and who needs documentation anyway? We also cast a jaundiced eye — err, ear — at an electronic cheating scandal, and if you’ve ever wondered how phased arrays and beam steering work, gazing into a pan of water might just answer your questions. We also share all our soldering war stories, and hey — what’s with all these CRT projects anyway?

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 158 Show Notes:

News This Week:

What’s that Sound?

How are you with old school arcade games? Test your memory, or your RetroPie collection, this week!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: