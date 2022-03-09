If you didn’t know better, you might think the phrase “class A amplifier” was a marketing term to help sell amplifiers. But it is, of course, actually a technical description of an amplifier that doesn’t distort the input waveform because it doesn’t depend on multiple elements to handle different areas of the input waveform. Want to know more? [FesZ] has a new video covering the basics of class A amplifiers including some great simulations. You can see the video below.
A class A amplifier uses a transistor that is always biased on. It never saturates or switches off. This is good for linearity, but not always the best for efficiency so there are other classes of amplifiers, too. However, for many applications, class A is the most common configuration.
There are a number of trade-offs involved with each type of amplifier and [FesZ] covers them in detail. But the real interesting part is the simulations in Spice. Sure, you can build the circuits and look at everything with a meter or scope, but using Spice is much handier.
There is a second video upcoming. We hope he covers other amplifier types too, as you really do want to understand the differences when you need to design something. If you want more Spice stuff, check out some of our previous posts. If for some reason, you don’t like LTSpice, there’s always Micro-Cap 12.
4 thoughts on “Class A Amplifiers, Virtually”
Of course, there is reason for class A. Class C may be more efficient, but you wouldn’t want the distortion for audio or some RF use.
Fesz is far and away my favorite electronics youtuber. He’s helped me, a humble ME, understand multiple AC concepts better in 30-90min than hours and hours of reading did.
I use my 20 wpc First Watt F4 Class A biased amp for my two channel home theater to drive a pair of sealed floor standing speakers with Mitsubishi Diatone drivers and 15″ woofers. Nominal impedance ~ 8 ohms. Sensitivity’s ~ 83db SPL @ 3 ft so zero loading problems in my master bedroom. Presumably, this is partly why I can get by using this emitter follower amp where voltage gain is < 1 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_collector#Basic_circuit And it may also be why I can feed the output of my Oppo 95 BD player directly into the F4 amp without need of a line amp, as its input impedance is 47K. I only use this system for Blu Ray movies not for long music listening sessions, so I don't feel too guilty about the heat emissions. And except for times between July & August the amp helps to heat the room for offsetting my partial anemia.
“actually a technical description of an amplifier that doesn’t distort the input waveform because it doesn’t depend on multiple elements to handle different areas of the input waveform.”
Well… It surely doesn’t have the cross over behavior like class AB amps.
And it doesn’t behave like a class D one.
And isn’t as whacky as the class C that mostly sees use in RF applications.
But saying it doesn’t distort the waveform is a bit brave…
Especially when some class A amps vary their Vcc to save in on power. Becoming some weird class of amplifier of their own… I would be surprised if such schemes didn’t cause a bit of distortion.Though, transistors have non linear behavior to start with, as well as the other parasitics of the circuit. Distortion is hard to just remove.
To be fair, I wouldn’t be surprised if a good quality class D amp can beat a low range class A one when it comes to distortion.
