Pendulum clocks aren’t used quite as often these days as their cumbersome mechanics and timekeeping abilities have long been outshone by electronic alternatives. However, they’re still fun and they do work, so [PuzzLEGO] set about building a working example with Lego.
The core of the clock is the escapement, a linkage which the pendulum can only turn in one direction. As the pendulum swings once per second, it lets the escapement gear turn one notch forward at a time, turning the gears of the clock which drive the hands. It’s powered with a falling weight in the form of a drink bottle full of water, which turns the gears of the clock via a chain.
The clock can only run for approximately an hour, so it’s set up with a second and minute hand instead of the more usual minute and hour hand. However, with the pendulum tuned to the appropriate length and the weight fitted, it pleasantly ticks and tocks the seconds away.
We’ve seen other great builds from [PuzzLEGO] before, too, like this inventive Rubik’s Cube build. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Building A Pendulum Clock Out Of Lego”
Could be useful for punishing children. Make him or her stand in the corner until the big hand reaches to bottom. Like an hourglass
Great. One can also experiment with electroshocks. Or force them eating boiled carrots. So creative!
Nice – I built a pendulum clock from LEGO over 30 years ago – using the older, chunkier 70s gearing, which made an escapement quite easy :)
