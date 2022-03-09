Kia Recalls Cars Over Airbag Controller Assembly Issue

Last month Kia Motors announced a large recall due to possibly defective airbag controller units (ACU). The recall spans many models and model years — in the United States alone it covers over 400K cars, and over half a million cars worldwide. From the NHTSA report we learn that the problem happened at assembly when the cover of some ACUs interfered with the pins of an EEPROM chip. This can cause some of the pins to open-circuit. If your car had this problem, a warning light would come on, but more seriously, the airbags would not deploy in an accident. Kia estimates that less than 1% of the cars using this ACU have this issue. Cars which have this fault will get a new ACU, and other cars will get a firmware upgrade to keep this from happening should the EEPROM pins break loose in the future.
We think this EEPROM is used for logging errors and crash events, and is therefore not in the critical path for airbag deployment. The original firmware apparently prevented deployment if the EEPROM had a fault. Presumably, after this patch, if pins break in the future, the fault indicator still lights up but you’ll have functioning airbags.
It’s not clear if these broken EEPROM pin solder joints were present from the start and the factory test procedures didn’t catch the problem. Or did the pins left the factory intact and were subsequently broke due to bumps and vibrations. Hardware issues aside, having safety critical firmware perform its primary function even when faults exist in non-essential parts of the circuit seems like a requirement that should have been applied to the ACU from the beginning.
This is a reminder of the importance of enclosure design and making sure your PCB layouts take into account all clearances necessary for the entire assembly. How many times have you got your PCB back and realized you forgot to even put mounting holes?
We covered a similar issue a couple of years ago regarding the Takata airbag fiasco. If you have a Kia, this form on their website tells you whether your vehicle is subject to the recall or not.
6 thoughts on “Kia Recalls Cars Over Airbag Controller Assembly Issue”
It looks like the ACU can detect the failure and set a code/dash light. So you’ll know if your airbag will have a problem. But 1% failure rate is super high for vehicles – 400,000+ units. I’m not sure how this escaped vibration testing.
I think the obvious answer is “that testing never happened” based on the fact that KIA said nothing.
Fault ECU should put on check engine light and throw hands up.
KIA motors “announced”
Yeah like Epstein “announced” that he was going to visit jail.
No wait both were forced. Because they’re both criminals
I mean, your premise is correct, but I wouldn’t compare incompetence/laziness/cost-cutting to running a human trafficking ring…
Also errors can pop up that were not caused by any of the above, you can test the first 100 off the production line, and then a random one or two in every 100 from then on and not find a rare flaw for decades – even a flaw that happens something like 1% of the time could take a huge number of units before its found (if it ever is) by the random deep dive QC checks and you can’t test for years of real world use in a lab either – There are always going to be small failures in engineering for a global market no amount of testing will find as there are too many variables. Like recently I saw something about a really neat looking small Scanning electron microscope that the reviewer couldn’t operate at full power because of the altitude he was working at, not a normal consideration for a bit of lab equipment, and not one its obvious could be an issue even in hindsight really…
So I’d say their premise is largely incorrect there is nothing criminal in there being a flaw in a product that passes all the pertinent safety inspections, and in this case sounds like it does actually tell you its broken. The only thing criminal is if a company actively hides such flaws and won’t honour warranties – by doing the recall that is fixed as far as I’m concerned.
