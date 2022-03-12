Make It Compatible

I’m probably as guilty as anyone of reinventing the wheel for a subpart of a project. Heck, sometimes I just feel like working on a wheel design. But if that’s the path you choose, you have to think about whether or not it’s important that others can replicate your project. The nice thing about a bog-standard wheel is that everyone has got one.
The case study I have in mind is a wall-plotter project that appeared on Hackaday this week. It’s a really sweet design, and in many ways would be an ideal starter project. I actually need a wall plotter (for reasons) and like a number of the choices made. For instance, having nearly everything, including the lightweight geared steppers on the gondola makes it easy to install and uninstall — you just pin up the timing belt from which it hangs and you’re done. Extra weight on the gondola helps with stability anyway. It’s open source and based on the Arduino libraries, so it should be easy enough to port to whatever microcontroller I have on hand.
But the image-generation toolchain is awkward, involving cutting and pasting into a spreadsheet, which generates a text file in a custom plotting micro-language. Presumably the designer doesn’t know about Gcode, which is essentially the lingua franca of moving machines, or just didn’t feel like implementing it. Where in Gcode, movement commands are like “G1 X100 Y50”, this device expects “draw_line(0,0,100,50)”. They’re essentially equivalent, but incompatible.
I totally understand that the author must have had a good time thinking up the movement commands and writing the spreadsheet that translates SVG files into them. I’ve been there and done that! But if the wall plotter spoke Gcode instead of its own dialect, it would slot instantly into any number of graphics processing workflows, which would make me, the potential user, happier.
When you are looking at reinventing the wheel, think about your audience. If you’re the only person likely to see the project, go ahead and scratch whatever itch you’ve got. You’ll learn more that way. But if you want to share the project with as many people as possible, adhering to the most widely used standards is a good choice for your users, even if it is less fun than dreaming up your own movement language.
4 thoughts on “Make It Compatible”
“Criticize-that-it-doesn’t-suit-your-needs-and-maybe-someone-will-do-it-for-you-a-day” may be a better forum for this article.
I see the point, but it would certainly be more in the spirit of this DIY based website to actually implement it yourself and share.
I would more expect to see this in the comment sections.
Sorry, I’ve only had one cup of coffee yet, and my positivity is not fully charged.
Ditto. If I’m designing the thing, the tooling is going to suit the needs of the thing. Particularly here, I know enough about G-code to skim it or tweak it, but not to write it and certainly not to process it correctly. Maybe I don’t need G-code support myself and maybe any support I might write for it would be broken and incomplete. What I should probably do is wait for someone to happen along who actually cares about G-code (because, again, as the creator, it’s not a priority for me) and, since I shared my source, can write (or have written) an implementation that is good enough for them to use, and hopefully contribute it back.
A DIYer doing a show-and-tell for free has no particular obligation to “think about [their] audience”.
“Gcode, which is essentially the lingua franca of moving machines”
Given that it is a 2D plotter, I could make a better argument for HP-GL than Gcode. (writing as a person that has implemented several dozen little-languages for particular purposes over the years, but chose HP-GL for this type of use case- a cutter in my case-, and Gcode for my CNC lathe, implemented on an MSP430 a year or two before GRBL came stable. One day, I will just replace it with a grbl board)
Agree that compatibility and building on what already exists is the way to go. The problem is that gcode is a very cryptic and undescriptive programming language to put it politely..
Consider
G92 Z0.1
Unless you are a gcode geek, it is nearly impossible to know what that means without looking it up, and being an intermittent 3d printer, each time I do a print, I have to look it up again, so I think it would make sense to make a more descriptive language that converts to-from gcode, like a higher level programming language on top of assembler.
say maybe something like
setZ(0.1)
For inspiration as to what such a 3d prining language( language rather than Macros mind) might be like, maybe look at openscad syntax and work from there.
