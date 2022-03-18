For decades, mankind was content to launch payloads into orbit and then watch hundreds of thousands of hours of blood sweat and tears just crash into the ocean. Then, partially because of huge advancements in being able to throttle rocket engines, we started landing our first stage boosters. [Joe] over at the [BPS.space] YouTube channel is tired of watching SpaceX have all the booster landing fun, but he’s not quite at the throttled liquid engine stage yet. So in the video below the break he asked the question: Can you throttle solid rocket motors? Yes. No. Sort of.
Throttling liquid rocket engines is actually not that different from throttling any other engine- by limiting the amount of fuel and oxidizer. This is challenging all on its own because well… it’s rocket science. With liquid rocket engines though, the concept is at least straightforward. But model rocketry hobbyists only use liquid fueled engines on the extreme high end. The vast majority instead use solid fueled rockets where the fuel is pre-mixed and isn’t variable at all.
These obvious hurdles didn’t stop [Joe] from trying. And trying again. Then, again. And once more for good measure. And then again for repeatability. There are definitely some failures along the way, and we applaud [Joe] for even admitting that he didn’t know how to use a drill properly. Hackers of any age can relate to the time when the didn’t know how to do something, although we also tend to not talk about that part too much.
We won’t spoil the ending except to say that the video is definitely worth a watch to see how [Joe] essentially solves the problem of limiting the effective thrust of a solid rocket engine without actually throttling the engine, and learns about a new issue he’d never seen before.
Of course you can also make rocket engines at home out of a plethora of ingredients, just be sure to do it in somebody else’s kitchen!
4 thoughts on “Throttle Your Solid Rocket Motors With This One Simple Trick!”
Not to be that critical guy, but I kinda read this site because I enjoy interisting technical stuff, but this article is completely deviod of that. I’m not completely opposed to posting youtube videos on here, but like, at least talk about the hack, rather than just effectively say “here’s a cool video, but I won’t tell you what’s cool about it”.
Like from the thumbnail it looks like a thrust deflection system? Idk exactly, but that’s more than the article tells me.
Hi Nathan. I can see where you’re coming from. When I wrote this, I decided to leave it out because 1) it’s in the picture and 2) it really *is* worth watching to find out how it went. Even if you just jump to the end.
Another aspect of it is that for me, Hackaday is a celebration of the hacker as much as the hack. You’ll notice that I highlighted the process the hacker himself went through instead of the technical hack. Sometimes it swings the other way. But, I appreciate your input and will keep it in mind in my future articles.
Thanks for taking the time to articulate your thoughts without going into insult-and-destroy mode :-)
> Hackaday is a celebration of the hacker as much as the hack. <
Oh, and here I thought the domain was Hackaday.com and not Hackeraday.com …
srsly. I completely agree with Nathan. This is not HaD – more like "you wont believe what happened when …"
And I may just be projecting this but there are many hackers who're not big fans of hacks only documented on YT.
Because "documenting" a hack in just a video is not a documentation (for most hacks).
I’m interested in the hack, but I’m not a fan of click-baity YT videos, either. I also don’t have much time/energy to watch/listen to a video and would rather read about it on here. If I want YT videos, I’ll go directly to YT. Just some feedback. Thanks!
