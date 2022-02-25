It seems like whenever the topic of rocket science comes up, the conversation quickly shifts to that of rocket fuels. As discussed in the excellent [Scott Manley] video below the break, there are many rocket fuels that can be found in some way, state, or form at your local grocery or liquor store. The video itself is a reaction to some college students in Utah who caused an evacuation when the rocket fuel they were cooking up exploded.
[Scott] himself theorizes that the fuel they were cooking was Rocket Candy, a volatile mix of sugar and potassium nitrate that is known to go Kaboom on occasion. And as it turns out, the combination might not even be legal in your area because as much as it can be used as rocket fuel, it can also be used for other things that go boom.
So, what else at your local megamart can be used to get to orbit? [Scott] talks about different kinds of alcohols, gasses, cleaners- all things that can be used as rocket fuel. He also talks about all of the solid reasons you don’t want to do this at home.
If this type of things gets your molecules excited, you might enjoy a bit we posted recently about using another grocery store staple to save Martian colonists from being held back by gravity.
7 thoughts on “Grocery Store Rocket Fuel: Don’t Try This At Home!”
I have never been able to find Potassium Nitrate at my grocery store.
I used to find it in mine but that’s been since the 1980/1990s. These days you can find it in hardware stores as stump remover.
the term is “flame front speed”,and the whole rocketry game is
devoted to keeping that speed under instantanious,otherwise known as boom,and then faster than the other guys,otherwise known as greater payload,there are a host of fantasticly energetic compounds that dont play nice,and go boom,and even more
frustratingly,sometimes almost do a controlled burn,but are completely unsafe in anything over milligram amounts,and then
sometimes toxic and poisoness,and or corosive,wildly expensive
illegal,or all of the above.What keeps interest and developent of these compounds going is that they are orders of magnitude more energy dense than anything flying today.
Bell labs and others did work long ago,though there is a recent uptick in interest and work,with all of the private rocketry going
on,anf rocket startups in some unexpected locales.
Bad writing when you are talking about science. Use the wrong term means the wrong thing.
Straightly speaking, it takes a lot more than you think to go into orbit. i.e. escape velocity
https://churchman.nl/2014/10/30/escape-velocity-and-how-much-fuel-do-rockets-need/
It would seem to me that there is a very very thing line between rocketry and playing with explosives. In fact it would be fairly accurate to say that rocketry is “playing with explosives”. In this day and age that is viewed in a dim light by almost everyone, especially law enforcement and government folks. That aside, almost everyone recognizes the inherent hazards involved with playing with explosives. It is an unforgiving realm and not kind to those who seek to learn by trial and error.
Dear Tire Damage: you were probably looking in the wrong department for potassium nitrate at the grocery store. If your grocery store is large and has a lawn & garden department, you’d be able to find it there. It’s fertilizer.
