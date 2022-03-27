Generating Composite Video On ESP32 With LVGL GUI

Just because a microcontroller doesn’t have a dedicated video peripheral doesn’t mean it cannot output a video signal. This is demonstrated once again, this time on the ESP32 by [aquaticus] with a library that generates PAL/SECAM and NTSC composite signals. As a finishing touch on the hardware side, [aqaticus] added an RCA jack is an optional extra. The composite signal itself is generated on GPIO 25, with the selection from a wide number of PAL and NTSC resolutions.

In addition, LVGL support is integrated: this is an open-source library that provides a cross-platform way to provide graphical UIs for embedded platforms. Using this combination any ESP32 can generate a fully graphical UI on a monochrome or color display to add some extra flair and functionality to an ESP32 project.

Currently, this library does not support color output, but hopefully this will be added in the future. Even so, together with simple VGA output using a DAC, this library provides yet another way to add analog video output to ubiquitous MCUs like the ESP32. Even if these MCUs are not going to be decoding any video formats at a reasonable speed, adding a UI that’s more user-friendly than an HD44780-based display and a few buttons can really elevate the user experience.