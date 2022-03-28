In the electronics world, a little one-inch square board with castellated edges allows a lot of circuitry to be easily added in a small surface area. You can grab a prepopulated module, throw it onto your PCB of choice, and save yourself a lot of time routing and soldering. This tiny Raspberry Pi 2040 module from [SolderParty] ticks all those boxes.
With all 30 GPIO broken out, 8MB of onboard flash, and a NeoPixel onboard, you have plenty to play with on top of the already impressive specs of the RPi2040. Gone are the days of in-circuit programmers, and it uses a UF2 bootloader to make it easy B to transfer new images over USB. Rust, MicroPython, Arduino, and the PicoSDK are all development options for code. All the KiCad files, BOM, schematics, and firmware are up on GitHub under a CERN license for your perusal pleasure. They’ve helpfully included footprints as well as a reference carrier board design.
It is a handy little project that might be good to keep in mind or just use as a reference design for your efforts. We have a good overview of the RPi2040 from an STM perspective. If you’re curious about what you could even use this little stamp for, why not driving an HDMI signal?
One thought on “Putting The RP2040 On A Stamp”
Nice post, great to see more integration & accessibility ie bigger than SOT connections, eek. I’ve often used silabs parts for various embedded after moving up from Atmel’s 4051 & Motorola 68hc705 series, often felt if I went to an OS & higher level languages I’d feel losing out in controls & efficiency, style I guess as I seem to still think in z80 assembler with a built in translator for most other assemblers. Bit quirky as I used to teach pedal, Fortran in mid 1980’s
So I’m curious how people go across the raspberry series for coding in assembler for embedded tight minimal overheads as in no OS (although later out etc is ok) only essential libraries for wifi, Lan and other higher level partially proprietary libraries etc hopefully re-entrant not interfering with timing of my code etc
IOW. Like to cut my teeth on a suitable low end raspberry or equivalent/compatible platform gaining assembler experience then exploring incrementally more advanced to SOC types. Would love to do this on a windows 7 laptop or even an android tablet.
Could I use the device described here with an off the shelf assembler or even an Integrated Development Environment, maybe something like silabs studio series etc ?
I’m specifically interested in instrumentation logging, some Fourier and also tight timing controls of arrays of power delivery for diverse electro chem experiments, though occasional minor toy design has developed a minor interest…
Thanks for the article :-)
