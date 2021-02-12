When we first saw the Raspberry Pi Pico and its RP2040 microcontroller last month it was obvious that to be more than just yet another ARM chip it needed something special, and that appeared to be present in the form of its onboard PIO peripherals. We were eagerly awaiting how the community might use them to push the RP2040 capabilities beyond their advertised limits. Now [Luke Wren] provides us with an example, as he pushes an RP2040 to produce a DVI signal suitable to drive an HDMI monitor.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the chip can be overclocked, however it’s impressive to find that it can reach the 252 MHz necessary to generate the DVI timing. With appropriate terminations it proved possible for the GPIO lines to mimic the differential signalling required by the spec. A PCB with the RP2040 and an HDMI socket was created, also providing a couple of PMOD connectors for expansion. All code and software can be found in a GitHub repository.
The result is a usable DVI output which though it is a relatively low resolution 640×480 pixels at 60 Hz is still a major advance over the usual composite video provided by microcontroller projects. With composite support on monitors becoming a legacy item it’s a welcome sight to see an accessible path to an HDMI or DVI output without using an FPGA.
Thanks [BaldPower] for the tip.
17 thoughts on “Bitbanged DVI On A Raspberry Pi RP2040 Microcontroller”
If only they sold them for the same price in the country they were made as in the rest of the world.
What do you mean, care to elaborate please?
We pay a heck of a lot more for the same things here in the UK… Raspberry Pi Foundation is based here in Cambridge…
They’re literally £3.60..
You’re shopping on the wrong sites. Go to the Raspberry Pi foundation’s site and from there go to their recommended suppliers for your country. Amazon is not your friend here.
Srsly I wouldn’t consider Amazon friendly in any way.
They were manufactured in Japan as far as I know.
The Pico is, I think, currently made by Sony in Japan (not Wales)? They are £3.60 from UK supplier Pimoroni?
Lol. so, Myanmar? Or Taiwan?
Where is everyone sourcing just the IC? I want to just buy the RP2040 without the board so I can roll my own.
[Luke Wren] works for the Raspberry Pi foundation
Well that makes sense then.
They should be available somewhere in the Q2 2021.
RPi foundation do a great job producing dev boards. It would be nice to be able to buy the RP2040 as a microcontroller though
“The current timeline has RP2040 available to buy sometime in Q2 this year.”
(ref: https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/keeping-secrets-and-writing-about-raspberry-silicon/#comment-1551214 )
Seems like you could make an MDA/Hercules->SVGA adapter from this. If it can run 640x480xRGB565, then it should be able to run 720x348x1. It might even be able to run it at 800x600xRGB332, if you could bring the clock could up to about 315MHz, and if there’s a little ram left. That could make a nice adapter to convert old videocard’s RGBI to SVGA.
They have already overclocked it from 133MHz to 252MHz (189% of nominal), 315MHz (237% of nominal) would probably need some major cooling to stop the tiny pieces of silicon from melting (0.0066 mm2 per m0+ core).
(ref: https://developer.arm.com/ip-products/processors/cortex-m/cortex-m0-plus )
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)