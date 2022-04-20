Copper: Rectifying AC A Century Ago

[Robert Murray-Smith] presents for us an interesting electronic device from years gone by, before the advent of Silicon semiconductors, the humble metal oxide rectifier. After the electronic dust had settled following the brutal AC/DC current wars of the late 19th century — involving Edison, Tesla and Westinghouse to name a few of the ringleaders — AC was the eventual winner. But there was a problem. It’s straightforward to step down the high voltage AC from the distribution network to a more manageable level with a transformer, and feed that straight into devices which can consume alternating current such as light bulbs and electrical heaters. But other devices really want DC, and to get that, you need a rectifier.
It turns out, that even in those early days, we had semiconductor devices which could perform this operation, based not upon silicon or germanium, but copper. Copper (I) Oxide is a naturally occurring P-type semiconductor, which can be easily constructed by heating a copper sheet in a flame, and scraping off the outer layer of Copper (II) Oxide leaving the active layer below. Simply making contact to a piece of steel is sufficient to complete the device.
Obviously a practical rectifier is a bit harder to make, with a degree of control required, but you get the idea. A CuO metal rectifier can rectify as well as operate as a thermopile, and even as a solar cell, it’s just been forgotten about one we got all excited about silicon.
Other similar metallic rectifiers also saw some action, such as the Selenium rectifier, based on the properties of a Cadmium Selenide – Selenium interface, which forms an NP junction, albeit one that can’t handle as much power as good old copper. One final device, which was a bit of an improvement upon the original CuO rectifiers, was based upon a stack of Copper Sulphide/Magnesium metal plates, but they came along too late. Once we discovered the wonders of germanium and silicon, it was consigned to the history books before it really saw wide adoption.
We’ve covered CuO rectifiers before, but the Copper Sulphide/Magnesium rectifier is new to us. And if you’re interested in yet more ways to steer electrons in one direction, checkout our coverage of the history of the diode.
Thanks [Setvir] for the tip!
7 thoughts on “Copper: Rectifying AC A Century Ago”
There were copper diodes into the transistor age. I remember an article where someone took a razor charger apart, and there was a copper diode of some sort. Very small.
Some budget HiFi systems in the 70’s used copper semiconductors too.
Can you cite a reference? I have never heard of any commercial semiconductors based on copper once germanium and then silicon became available. I do recall an old model train “transformer” I had about in 1962 that had a selenium rectifier, which were common then, but now it’s known to be a hazardous element.
I’m absolutely sure that it wasn’t a diode actually made of copper (oxide), it was just copper colored, which is quite common for glass enclosed diodes, like this one:
https://www.engineersgarage.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/TCH27-04-DO-35-zener-diode.png The color of copper oxides can be green, red, black, and in-between, depending on which compound(s) is(are) present.
I can’t not put a link to this text from the days where “thermionic valves”/”vacuum tubes” were the bleeding edge:
http://www.tubebooks.org/books/erav.pdf
I happened upon a physical copy in a library discard pile… so surreal to read about some of the “rectifier” tech that preceded both tubes and the above devices. The mercury arc rectifiers in particular…
N
At least Ivo Shandor was able to make good use of them
I had a 1960-vintage VOM (Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter, for you young-uns) that had a copper oxide bridge rectifier for its AC ranges. As I recall, its forward voltage drop was pretty low; lower than germanium diodes.
If you want to challenge your hacker friends some time, ask them how many different devices have been used as rectifiers. If they know their history, there are over a dozen! Silicon and germanium are only two…
