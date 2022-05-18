Motors are all well and good for moving things, but they’re all about the round-and-round. Sometimes, you need to move something back and forth, and for that a linear actuator will do the trick. While they can be readily sourced for under $50 online, [Michael Rechtin] genuinely felt like reinventing the wheel, and managed to whip up a 3D-printed design that costs under 20 bucks.
The basic design is simple, consisting of a small motor which is geared down through several stages using simple spur gears. The last gear in the train is tasked with turning a lead screw which drives the arm of the linear actuator back and forward.
For simplicity, [Michael] used a 24V brushed DC gearmotor for its low cost and the fact it already has a step-down gearbox integrated into the design. It’s paired with a couple more 3D-printed spur gears to provide even more torque. Instead of a fancy lead screw, the build instead just uses a quarter-inch bolt sourced from Home Depot, which can be had much cheaper. This pushes a 3D-printed arm back and forth thanks to a nut stuck in the arm. It’s all wrapped up in a neat-and-tidy 3D-printed housing. The design is able to push with a force of roughly 220 lbs. For a more practical idea of its strength, it can readily crush an empty soda can.
The video on the design is great, showing how important features like limit switches are added, and how the wiring can be neatly hidden away inside the housing. We’ve seen [Michael’s] work before, too, like strength testing various types of 3D printed gears. Video after the break.
[Thanks to Sebastian for the tip!]
3 thoughts on “3D Printed Linear Actuator Is Cheap And Strong”
Now for some hazardous environment testing. I bet they wont live up in 200 deg F heat. Also probably wont live in a high nox environment
Yeah, I really wish HaD would stop with the neato “I wanted to make this thing simply because I could, and so can you” articles and focus on the clearly better things they modeled them after. None of us HaD readers would ever foolishly spend our time designing our own parts at home when we could just buy them. That’s just not the hacker way.
I’d call this, “Linear actuator assembled with help of 3D printed parts” since commodity hardware seems to be doing all the actual work.
