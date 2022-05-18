Hackaday Prize 2022: Recycled Tire Table Is Where The Rubber Meets The Road

The problem with good inventions is that we usually end up with way too many of that particular widget lying around, which can cause all kinds of problems. Take the car tire, for instance. They were a great invention that helped spell the end of buggy whips and broken wagon wheels. But there are so many used-up tires about today that some people end up burning them in large piles, of all possible things.
Not [Vaibhav], who prefers to turn trash into utilitarian treasures. With little more than an old tire, some jute rope, and four plastic drink bottles, they made a sturdy, low-slung piece of furniture that could be used as a coffee table, a foot stool, or whatever life calls for.
Construction was fairly simple and involved stabilizing the hollow core with a round piece of cardboard glued to either side of the tire. Then came the jute rope and glue artistry, which hides any trace of the foundational materials. Finally, [Vaibhav] glued four plastic bottles to the bottom to act as legs. We think that steel cans would last longer and support more weight, but if plastic bottles are the only option, you could always fill them with dirt or sand.
Let’s just say you can’t make a silk purse out of a soy’s ear.
…. and what happens to the “smell” of the tire?
The smell is the first thing I thought of
When a tire stops to smell, it turns brittle?
I have to wonder if Vaibhev got tired while making this.
I have another use for used tires…
A lot of central air conditioning units are badly designed…. condensor heat exchanger in a turb or box shape with a fan on top… whats wrong with that? Well there’s nothing stopping the warm air, which the fan is also tending to throw outward a bit centrifugally as much as pushing it perpendicularly away, circling back into the tops of the condensors. You get in effect a circulating donut of warm air round the top of the thing. Meaning only half the condensor is working very well, the bottom half getting cooler air, not the top half getting pre-heated air.
So… I get some used tires, cut out half to 2/3 of the depth of the sidewall out with a sharp knife… enough to make a hole that matches the fan diameter on top of the unit, but leaving enough so the tire mostly holds it’s shape. Then stack them on top of the unit (If it’s in view of the neighbours you might have bylaw or HOA problems, unless it’s only one neighbour who is chill) … this gives you a kind of duct/chimney to keep the hot air separated better from the fresh air.
With just a stack of 2 tires, I think they are 235/75R15 or thereabout, my AC bills dropped A LOT, and my unit was no longer struggling on the super hottest days, the ones they say are breaking records etc etc.
*turb = tube… I am really struggling, somehow speel chocker is not longer working in chrome.
That sounds more like an issue with your AC unit.
It’s an issue with every AC unit built like that. I had this one inspected and serviced the first year I bought the house and performance and consumption was unchanged for several years until I did that.
We also did it at a buddies place to a similar unit and saw the bill halve there too, but he only got one season because it was a rental and the landlord wanted them removed “In case it might damage the unit” which seemed spurious, so next summer was back to high bills again then landlord turned anal about a lot else too, so he moved.
Thanks for the reminder!
(Mine is due for seasonal service)
Old tires are now increasingly getting recycled into asphalt. This so-called rubberized asphalt has superior properties.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rubberized_asphalt
And jogging tracks!
Anybody remember those cut up tires turned pedestal planters from the 70’s? Man, what a time.
Heh, yeah, cut wavy edge on one side of the tread and turn inside out.
Similar to some feed troughs.
One sidewall cut off, tire turned inside out and screwed/bolted to boards (for the bottom).
Oh.. and there is the Carcinogen Properties that one must not forget..
https://www.safehealthyplayingfields.org/the-cancer-question/2017/3/11/playing-fields-and-cancer-an-emerging-mass-tort
