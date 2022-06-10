Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos for a free-as-in-beer showcase of the week’s most gnarly but palatable hacks. But first, a reminder! Round 2 of the 2022 Hackaday Prize comes to an end in the early hours of Sunday, June 12th, so there’s still enough time to put a project together and get it entered.
This week, we discuss the utility of those squishy foam balls in projects and issue the PSA that it is in fact pool noodle season, so go get ’em. We drool over if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it 3D printers with staircases and such, and wonder why breadboard game controls didn’t already exist. Later on we laugh about lasers, shake the bottle of LTSpice tips from [fesz], and ponder under-door attacks. Finally, we’re back to frickin’ laser beams again, and we discover that there’s a fruity demoscene in Kristina’s backyard.
Episode 172 Show Notes:
News This Week:
- Round 2 of the Hackaday Prize ends Sunday morning!
- Odd Inputs and Peculiar Peripherals Contest clacks on until July 4th
- Elliot is Stateside and says the Boulder library has a cool makerspace
What’s that Sound?
- No What’s That Sound this week as Elliot is on vacation, so here are the coolest tornado sirens ever
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Anyone Can Be The Master Of This Master Lock Safe
- Surprisingly Stomp-able Soft Switches
- The World’s Most Expensive 3D Printers
- Odd Inputs And Peculiar Peripherals: The GameBug Turns Your Breadboard Into A Game Console
- Bug Eliminator Zaps With A Laser
- 3D-Printed Power Loom Shows How Complex Weaving Really Is
2 thoughts on “Ep 172: Frickin’ Laser Beams, Squishy Stomp Switches, And A Tiny But Powerful DIY Loom”
Has Doom been ported to a loom already?
This needs to happen for the headline alone.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)