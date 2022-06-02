“Under-door” style attacks are when an attacker slides a tool through the gap underneath a door, hooks the interior handle from below, and opens the door by pulling the handle downward. This kind of attack works on the sort of doors and locks commonly found in hotels, where turning the handle from the inside always results in an open door. [Michal Jirků] found himself in a hotel room with a particularly large gap underneath the door, and decided to quickly design and print a door guard to protect against just such an attack.
It’s a simple object, and twenty minutes of printing and a little double-sided tape is all it takes to deploy. Because an attacker performs an under-door attack with a sizable mechanical disadvantage, it doesn’t take much to frustrate the attempt, and that’s exactly what the object does. Physical security in hotels is especially important, after all, and crooks have been known to exploit known flaws like the face-palmingly bad Onity key card lock exploit.
If you’re having trouble picturing how it all works, this video demonstrates an under-door attack in action, so you can see how blocking the space by the handle would easily prevent the tool from getting where it needs to go.
4 thoughts on “3D Printed Protection Against “Under-Door” Attacks”
A similar technique is how I accessed the network closets at a former workplace.
The IT group figured they knew our infrastructure needs better than we did.
They soon gave us the key.
Same attack but through the letterbox has gotten me indoors several times. The last time there was an embarrassing naked incident and I changed the mechanism to not auto lock on close immediately after.
Seems like you could also just jam a toy squishy ball between the end of the lock lever and the door.
I was reading recently that building codes are specifying an inch gap under doors now for HVAC air circulation and air quality reasons. Guess the fire code bods haven’t pushed back yet.
Anyway, I know of a couple of methods of that under the door attack which it does not look like that would defeat, just make it a bit more fiddly and another where it grabs the handle from hooking rather than looping over it, which it would not hinder in the slightest. Also just thought of another attack which would get around it. Basically you’re fending off opportunists, not professional MOE dudes.
