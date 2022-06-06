Laser Propulsion Could Satisfy Our Spacecraft’s Need For Speed

There are many wonderful places we’d like to visit in the universe, and probably untold numbers more that we haven’t even seen or heard of yet. Unfortunately…they’re all so darn far away. A best-case-scenario trip to Mars takes around six months with present technology, meanwhile, if you want to visit Alpha Centauri it’s a whole four lightyears away!
When it comes to crossing these great distances, conventional chemical rocket technology simply doesn’t cut the mustard. As it turns out though, lasers could hold the key to cutting down travel times in space!
45 Days To Mars on the Laser
Laser thermal propulsion is a relatively simple concept, and could get our spacecraft travelling our celestial neighborhood quicker than ever. A powerful laser beam fired from Earth targets a large heat exchanger aboard the craft, through which is pumped a propellant. As the heated propellant expands, it’s ultimately exhausted out of a nozzle in much the same way as in a traditional rocket. It’s also similar to the concept of nuclear thermal propulsion, but instead of using heat from a nuclear reaction, it relies on externally-supplied laser energy.
A recent paper suggests such a propulsion system could run at a specific impulse of around 3000 seconds. This is essentially a measure of how much thrust a engine develops per mass of fuel. At 3000 seconds, a laser thermal propulsion system could be said to be at least 12 times as fuel efficient in thrust terms as the solid rocket boosters (SRBs) on the Space Shuttle.
This allows a laser thermal propulsion to achieve far greater changes in velocity with less fuel, which gives a space mission the ability to send payloads farther and faster. Calculations show that with an idealized mission plan, a payload of around 1000 kg could be sent to Mars in just 45 days, far quicker than the usual 6-7 months possible in typical chemical-fueled missions.
The technology involved is complex, as you’d expect. A large laser array with power on the order of 100 MW would be required for the mission. The spacecraft itself would be launched out of the atmosphere on a conventional chemical rocket, whereupon it would separate and reveal a large inflatable parabolic reflector. The ground-based laser would then fire for up to an hour, using adaptive optics to counter the effect of the Earth’s atmosphere on the beam. The parabolic reflector on the spacecraft would then focus the energy on to a chamber to heat hydrogen propellant that would be expelled out of a nozzle at great velocity, providing thrust.
If so desired, the spacecraft could be designed to release the payload capsule on its path towards Mars, with the laser thermal propulsion unit separating off and returning to a stable Earth orbit for refueling. This has the benefit that the propulsion system itself could be used multiple times in quick succession to loft payloads far beyond Earth.
Such a system has one major flaw that stands out. While a laser on Earth is used to accelerate the spacecraft to great velocity, there is no corresponding laser array on Mars that can decelerate the craft on arrival. Nor is using chemical propulsion a practical way to slow down, as this would take up far too much of the craft’s useful payload. Researchers instead have determined that a very careful aero-braking maneuver in the Martian atmosphere could be used to slow an arriving craft. However, it’s a delicate operation that must be executed flawlessly to ensure success.
Overall, such a system could be readily developed in the near term. While nobody has a 100 MW laser array just lying around, modern fiber optic laser technologies mean that such a power figure is not outside the realms of possibility. Similarly, much work would be required to create a reliable laser thermal spacecraft and ground system capable of sending payloads in useful directions in space not solely limited by the relative positions of spacecraft and ground laser.
Ride The Laser To The Stars
If you want to go as far as our nearest star, Alpha Centauri, you’ll need to travel even faster. Even going at the speed of light, it would take four years to get there. Thus, a probe intending to travel that far would want to be going as close to that speed as is possible to make it there in a reasonable period of time.
Laser sails may just hold the answer to this problem. They rely on the concept of photon radiation pressure, where light hitting a surface actually creates pressure and pushes it along. They’re referred to as sails because the concept is exactly the same as that of a sailing ship of centuries past. Instead of cloth and wind, though, a laser sail substitutes in advanced nano-materials and powerful laser light.
Recent research suggests a laser sail on the scale of a few meters could propel a gram-weight craft at velocities up to 0.2 times the speed of light. This would enable reaching Alpha Centauri in around 20 years, rather than the tens of thousands of years it would take with conventional rocketry.
The concept would require the use of a sail made of exceedingly thin sheets of materials like aluminium oxide, silicon nitride, and molybdenum disulfide. Measuring thousands of times thinner than a sheet of paper, the sail would have to be strong enough not to tear, and also be capable of dissipating heat so as not to melt from the power of the laser propelling it along.
Advanced nano-patterning of the sail would be key to achieving this goal. The idea is to produce a sail with high reflectivity to maximize acceleration due to photonic pressure, while also maintaining high thermal emissivity to keep the sail cool enough not to melt. With a 100 GW laser array firing at the sail, that’s no mean feat. Much like a conventional sail on a sailing ship, the material would be allowed to billow out under the pressure of the incoming light. This reduces the chance of tears significantly.
At best, the sail would only be able to carry a tiny payload weighing a few grams. It’s hoped that advanced fabrication methods could create a microprocessor, cameras, and communication hardware for the probe that would be able to communicate over the vast distances between Alpha Centauri and Earth.
It’s a bold plan, and one that could enable space research to tackle subjects farther afield than ever before. However, the challenges involved are great. The requirement for hugely powerful laser arrays is beyond our current capabilities, and the issue of materials still needs to be solved. Furthermore, any message sent from a probe at Alpha Centauri would take four years to arrive back on Earth, so communications issues present themselves as well.
Regardless, the research run thus far by Breakthrough Initiatives shows that laser sail concepts aren’t necessarily just a matter for science fiction. With the right investment and development, they could prove to be a useful propulsion method for research craft one day in the future.
Conclusion
Unlike other seemingly sci-f tech, like ion thrusters, these laser propulsion methods are still quite a ways off being fielded in real space missions. There are huge challenges to overcome, and it also bears sparing a thought for any birds or other unlucky wildlife that finds itself in the beam of a megawatt- or gigawatt-class laser.
However, if we are to open up the heavens, it’s going to require more than our existing technology can achieve. Thus, these projects, or perhaps other fancy new ideas, could one day take us far beyond our own solar system.
A 100GW laser in a craft that weighs 1 gram and you have to somehow fit the power-source for the laser in that 1 gram as well? Uhh…
I think you did not read the article properly… laser is on earth, or maybe in futur, in orbit of the earth :)
The laser is based on earth and fired at the craft, so no need to pack it or the power supply in the craft itself.
Well the 4×10^26 Elephants in the room, is that big flaming ball in the middle of the solar system room… no lasers required.
When we go interstellar, maybe, but for schlepping around between the planets, it’s all we need.
So how many flocks of birds will this incinerate?
No extra bird deaths required, you just put solar concentrators on the craft, no ground installation (beyond normal traking and control)
Need more area than concentrating the laser, but drops the exotic heatproof requirement of the reflector down by a lot. Probably it has a PR problem in that “absolutely erroneous gut feeling physics” department, that thinks a vacuum craft needs to have a low cD.
A 100 MW laser that can precisely target high-speed objects in space would be very handy for de-orbiting debris in low earth orbit, simply by ablating the leading face of it, imparting enough momentum to de-orbit it.
And it will be even handier to de-orbit or disable at will other orbiting assets the laser operator might consider “debris”.
Or replace that “debris” with a mirror and “disable” things that are not in orbit. Old idea, new disguise to get public funding for another military weapon.
If they can put a laser into space, they can put missiles into space. Oh, wait, they’ve already put missiles into space. Why do we need lasers?
SciFi…
And even more SciFi: Humans taking care of the planet they already have!
Do we really want to see this immature species in space?
Come on!
This planet *and* the universe deserve better!
Outer space is a harsh environment. Just being there would teach its inhabitants important things like “don’t shit where you eat.” The real problem will come in with the wealthy back on earth insisting that they can send miners to Mars, but can’t afford to pay for proper toilets.
I would like some pork in the restaurant at the end of the universe.
Some of the intro’s here on hackaday have become so far off-topic that I’m not even sure what the rest of the article is about.
So I am sure this question is born out of my ignorance of physics. But wouldn’t a large nuclear power plant on the ship and its own local laser array hitting a sail allow the vessel to set its own course both here in our solar system as well as beyond? Do we need 100 MW if the lasers are located at the rear of the vessel and the sail at the front? Could lesser strength lasers at such a short distance make that a more obtainable goal?
