Making A Projector Screen Out Of Flex Seal Works Okay, Kinda

Watching movies on the big screen is fun, but getting out to the cinema or drive-in can be a hassle. It’s possible to get the same experience at home with a little creativity, as shown in this DIY projector screen build by [The Hook Up].

The build started with a giant motorized roller screen designed for a patio. It was scored on the cheap as it was salvaged after removal from its original home. Having seen a screen door turned into a boat with the help of Flex Seal, [The Hook Up] was confident that the flyscreen could be sealed up and used for projection.

Right away, the going got tough. Light applications weren’t really filling in the holes in the flyscreen, while thick applications had major issues with runs. Eventually, the screen was painted with 3 gallons of white Flex Seal and hung up to test.

The runs caused issues, as the lumpy screen texture was distracting when viewing movies. Additionally, the glossy finish was creating unsightly reflections. After some trial and error, the issues were solved by sanding the Flex Seal surface flat and using matte clear spray paint to dull the shine.

The result was a grand projection screen that rolls down at the touch of a button, the likes of which we’ve seen before, though at significant cost. [The Hook Up] readily admitted that the several hundred dollars invested might have been better spent on buying a pre-made screen. Nonetheless, it’s a cool project, and we respect the creator for putting in the work! Video after the break.

