Doodlestation Is Beautifully Musical Furniture

Whether you’re a modular synth enthusiast or simply love the idea of rad electronic jams, we can all get behind the idea of crazy electronic instruments with buttons, dials, and patch cables galore. The Doodlestation is a wonderful example of that, built by [Love Hulten].

There’s a custom 37-key keyboard that lets one input musical notes in the typical way, along with a hilarious animated MIDI visualizer with a man that uses his mouth to shoot rainbows. There’s a theremin built into the chassis, too, allowing your hands to control the sound via the magic of the æther. Even better, there’s a custom-built tape echo in the upright section, and you even get to see the mechanical parts working and the mag ribbon wiggling about. That’s fun.

The custom hardware is joined by a series of off-the-shelf devices that add their own functionality to the mix. It includes a Sequential OB-6 analog synthesizer, a Moog DFAM drum module, and a Hologram Microcosm loop & glitch box for more noodling possibilities.

We love a good musical project around these parts; we’ve featured some great other projects for live electronic jams before, too. Video after the break.

The Doodlestation! Created this colorful beast for @evankeast and @doodles HQ ♥️ incl a custom Dooles MIDI visualizer, custom keybed, a custom tape echo, OB-6 from @sequentialLLC, Dfam from @moogmusicinc, Microcosm from @HologramElec and a unique theremin setup pic.twitter.com/KWpotCeQSt — Love Hulten (@HultenLove) June 8, 2022

[Thanks to Jonas for the tip!]