The Little Lightgun That Could: Sinden Makes Good

Back in 2018, we covered the work being done by [Andrew Sinden] to create a lightgun that could work on modern televisions. The project was looking for funding via Kickstarter, but due at least in part to skepticism about the technology involved, the campaign fell well short of its goal. It seemed, at the time, like the story would end there.
But we were recently pointed to a fascinating interview with [Andrew] that ran in The Guardian a couple months back that not only tells the rest of the story, but concludes with a happy ending — after years of hard work, the Sinden Lightgun is now available for purchase. It’s not exactly the turn-key product that some would like, as there’s a fair number of hoops one must jump through just to bag some eponymous waterfowl in Duck Hunt, but nothing that would scare off the average Hackaday reader.
The final version of the hardware ditches the realistic firearm aesthetic inherited from the Wii gun accessory it was designed to fit into, and now features a brightly-colored pistol enclosure that wouldn’t look out of place tethered to a Virtua Cop machine. It’s also gained an optional recoil solenoid for force feedback, though it tacks on another $60 to the already hefty $100 price tag for the base model.
We’re glad to see that [Andrew] recognized the importance of getting Linux support for the software side of things, as it enabled the development of a pre-configured Retropie image for the Raspberry Pi 4. Though you aren’t forced to emulate on the Pi, for those who would like to blast the occasional zombie on their desktop, Windows and x86 Linux are also supported.
Often times, when we cover a project here on Hackaday it’s a one-shot deal: somebody had a particular need or desire, built a gadget to fulfill it, and moved on. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s a certain feeling of pride when we see a project from this community develop into something more. While not every hacked together piece of hardware we feature has the potential to be the next Arduboy or Sinden Lightgun, we like to think that we’ve already covered the next big project-turned-product success story and just don’t know it yet.
I bought a pair of these and have had them for a little over a year. The software needs a TON of work. I tried on 3 PC’s and could never get the borders to load reliably. Getting each app to work took between hours and days. Once working i found that accuracy came and went depending on ambient light levels in the room.
The recoil is underpowered and works off a slow charging capacitor. Due to the fact its using a 500ma USB it needs to slowly charge the capacitor. This means that the recoil only works for a few trigger pulls and trails off in strength then you need to wait before the recoil works again.
Mine are back in their boxes now and stored on a shelf waiting for a new software release. I have considered cracking them open and reworking the recoil circuits.
“The Sinden Lightgun® software adds a thin border around your television display. The hardware is an optical based system which uses this border to visually calculate the aiming position.
The Sinden Lightgun® can also calculate the angle you are pointing at the television and also your relative distance which hopefully in the future can open up new gaming concepts and interactions.”
Everything I wanted to know about how it works.
If you are a gun afficinado (real guns), this is an excellent way of getting fast snap-shot reflexes.
After some initial training with a real pistol, go to the arcade and play “House of the Dead” or “Time Crisis” once or twice a week for a few weeks. Set a goal that you can use to measure your practice, such as “how far can I get on 4 coins” or similar (“How many coins to get to the end of Time Crisis”). Keep trying week after week to improve your skill.
Grab the $20 conversion of dollars to tokens and save them for future trips, and the total practice shooting results in a massive increase in shooting accuracy for not much money. Then go back to the shooting range and you should see quite a bit of improvement in speed and accuracy.
It’s sort of like juggling – after some hours of practice, you get an instinctive reflex for accurately aiming at a target, and the arcade practice transfers over to real guns.
I’ve done dry-fire training but not arcade cabinet training! The arcade sounds more fun
