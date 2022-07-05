As the digital photographic revolution took off, and everyone bought a shiny new film-less camera, there was a brief fad for photo printers. The idea was you’d have the same prints you’d always had from film, but the media for these printers would invariably cost a fortune so consumers moved on pretty quickly.
Now the pop up in second-hand stores and the like, which is how [Amen] acquired a Canon Selphy 740. It didn’t work, and on investigation it was found that a particularly tiny plastic gear had failed. Most people would have tossed the printer in the trash, but they instead opted to CNC-machine a new gear. It’s not everyday you tackle a job this small, so it makes for an interesting tale.
While the first instinct might be to reach reach for a CAD package, [Amen] instead wrote a script to create the raw GCode. The machining is done with a 0.2 mm bit ground to the desired profile. The result: a gear that gets the printer working again. It’s a dye-sublimation printer that leaves a negative image in the cartridge, allowing negative prints to be made with a bit of cartridge rewinding. And for those who might have ended up with a Selphy of their own, there’s a further post about using cheaper aftermarket cartridges.
4 thoughts on “New Gear Saves Old Printer”
Oh man, it hurts that he plunged in and then translated along the part – that deflection could have been partially avoided if he just did that motion in reverse
I had a similar failure in a soft-ish plastic gear in a car speedometer. (Soft material was allegedly to reduce noise: it was a common failure in that car.) I reassembled the chunks as best I could and took the gear to a local clock repair shop. The helpful clock dude located and sold me a compatible brass gear. I never noticed any additional noise.
Don’t show us the gear, show us how he ground a 0.2 mm ‘bit’.
That’s the interesting thing here. Not some gear that could have been hand made on a lathe.
You need an accurate spin fixture and a light touch to grind a cutter that small. 4 jaw chuck and a lathe, maybe, with much patience.
It’s cutting plastic, so the end mill doesn’t have to be hard, but find a tiny mild steal end mill.
I have seen a few of these show up in the used or secondhand stores now and they are fairly impressive little printers!
So far all of the cartridges seem to be interchangeable between the different generations and I picked up the same generation as the author last year to start printing with.
The print quality for the cost of materials is quite good; better than some discount photo printing services and so far much more resilient than high-end inkjet printing.
I have been watching the 3rd party products and am interested to try them out.
