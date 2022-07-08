Same Taste With Less Energy: Optimizing The Way We Cook Food

Preparing food is the fourth most energy-intensive activity in a household. While there has been a lot of effort on the first three — space heating, water heating, and electrical appliances — most houses still use stoves and ovens that are not too dissimilar to those from half a century ago.
More recent technologies that make cooking more efficient and pleasant have been developed, such as induction heating. Other well-known and common appliances are secretly power savers: microwaves and electric kettles. In addition, pressure cookers enable the shortening of cooking times, and for those who like dishes that take hours to simmer, vacuum-insulated pans can be a real energy-saver.
Not Just About Energy
One aspect that is often neglected in discussions about saving energy is that many more power-efficient methods are simply more convenient and require less cleaning. Speaking as someone who has had to do things like heating milk on a gas stove, using a microwave saves one from having to scrub the pan clean afterwards. Similarly, an electric kettle beats a stovetop tea kettle any day of the week for its speed and convenience.
Not having to keep an eye on whatever will be boiling soon, and never coming upon a boiled over pan of milk is convenient, and an induction stove is very easy to clean as it’s only ever indirectly heated. Heating something up in a microwave directly on the plate is much more convenient than having to clean a dirty a frying pan afterwards.
All of which is to say that not only are many of these approaches energy-efficient, they’re also excellent for lazy people and everyone else who doesn’t want to spend more time on cooking, boiling, and cleaning each day than strictly necessary.
Running The Numbers
In an article by the BBC on why you should stop using your oven, they cite a study by Frankowska et al. (2020), in which the energy consumption of a few different heating methods are compared. Of these two the boiling of water and reheating of a casserole are good examples:
Boiling water (1 cup of tea)
- 0.05 kWh, 4 minutes in a microwave
- 0.07 kWh, 2 minutes in an electric kettle
- 0.14 kWh, 2 minutes in covered pan or kettle on induction stove
- 0.18 kWh, 5 minutes on standard electric stove
Reheating casserole
- 0.11 kWh, 8 minutes in microwave
- 0.35 kWh, 5 minutes on induction stove
- 0.43 kWh, 12 minutes on standard electric stove
- 2.27 kWh, 45 minutes in the oven
Porridge
- 0.07 kWh, 5 minutes in microwave
- 0.35 kWh, 5 minutes on induction stove
- 0.36 kWh, 10 minutes on standard electric stove
Of note here is of course that when an electric kettle is mentioned, it refers to a European-style electric kettle. These tend to be rated for 2 kW – 3 kW, which enables them to boil water very quickly. So it’s no surprise that they’re boiling water twice as fast as a microwave with a 1,000 W setting. Depending on the use case, more energy input can make things boil and cook significantly faster, while saving energy and one’s time as well in the process. Which leads us to the other options, such as optimized heat transfers and lids.
Putting A Lid On It
A general idea behind efficient cooking is to get as much of the energy into the item that is being heated, without having it be converted to waste heat and escape into the environment. This is an obvious issue with gas stoves: a significant part of the heat produced by the combustion flows out the side and never heats up the cookware.
With an electric stove where the pan is placed directly on the surface that is being heated by the heating element, there is significantly less heat escaping into the environment, though here we still have the inefficiencies of heating the stove surface, transferring that heat into the pan’s material and from there into the contents of the pan.
This is where the idea behind induction stoves is so very attractive and simple: rather than putting the cookware on something hot, with induction an induction coil induces inductive coupling in the ferromagnetic material of the cookware, which causes it to heat up. This way the cookware itself becomes the hot surface that heats the food, which skips all of the previously mentioned intermediate steps, and thus losses.
This then leaves the other loss of heat: from the pan contents itself, which is where lids come in. By turning the pan into a closed vessel, the only effective way for heat to escape from the pan is through heating up the pan and lid and radiating into the environment that way. As a simple comparison can show here, the use of a pan lid can significantly shorten the amount of time needed to boil water, and the power needed to keep the contents on temperature.
From this we can thus deduce that an even more efficient way to cook on a stove would be if we could prevent the heat from radiating through the pan’s material. This is where double-walled cookware comes into play, with some level of vacuum between both walls much like in a thermos, which are great at keeping drinks hot or cold for long periods. In these pans, food stays warm for hours even without externally applied heat.
Putting On Pressure
The only major disadvantage of double-walled cookware (like Kuhn Rikon) is that they are very pricey, with a simple pan often costing upwards of a few hundred dollars. Outside of finding a used one for cheap, this is probably the kind of expense that’d be hard to justify. So on the other end of the budget scale, consider pressure cookers, which are somewhat like the extreme version of pan lids.
The basic idea behind a pressure cooker is that the high pressure inhibits boiling, so the cooking temperature can be increased above 100 °C. This significantly shortens the time it takes to cook the food, although it obviously is limited to damp cooking because of the steam that enables the increased pressure levels.
Unlike vacuum-insulated cookware, pressure cookers can be found for relatively cheap, and provide energy and time savings. Perhaps the biggest disadvantages are not being able to look inside the pan while cooking – requiring cooking times to be determined beforehand – and them being unsuitable for cooking noodles, pasta and similar foods which would expand too much.
Keeping It Fun
As noted earlier, the best part of saving energy is when it also makes life easier at the same time. The good news is thus that using the microwave to (re)heat food is both easy and efficient, and an easy to clean induction stove more efficient than a gas or electric stove. This was fortunately also my finding when switching from a ceramic stove to an induction one. While the former required some scrubbing and scraping after ‘accidents’, the latter just takes a simple wipe-down with a moist kitchen towel.
I’m also fortunate enough to living in a country where I’m able to plug my 3 kW electric kettle into a kitchen outlet and efficiently boil water that way, and was able to get a 3.5 kW induction stove that I could plug into an outlet next to the kettle’s. With it being obviously so much more efficient to use electricity to cook and heat food, perhaps having a kitchen fully wired for 240 VAC is the winning move for fun, efficient cooking?
With how much of a personal topic cooking is, please feel free to sound off in the comments about your own experiences and approaches when it comes to making cooking more fun and efficient.
40 thoughts on “Same Taste With Less Energy: Optimizing The Way We Cook Food”
I was initially typing up a rant about gas stoves being far superior for actual cooking, but it looks like they do a better job at thermal transfer, and you don’t have to have special cookware. Really this article should have been about gas vs induction – anyone who cares about cooking knows that electric radiant stoves are horrible. Fine for an oven, but otherwise terrible – unresponsive, low maximum heat.
I think the choice for induction vs gas boils down to: how much do you trust your power company? I’ve lived many places where an electric stove just wasn’t an option, and I think there are significant infrastructure questions around what happens when we switch a bunch of stoves from gas to induction.
edit: to clarify, *induction stoves* do better at cooking than gas and unless you have a lot of aluminum pans you can use your existing cookware, source: https://www.reviewed.com/ovens/features/induction-101-better-cooking-through-science
I picked up a single “burner” induction cooktop at a thrift store, so it might not be top shelf quality. I find that it will sort of work with (old – probably 50+ years old) stainless steel conventional cookware. But the placement has to be exact for whatever sensor inside there to see the cookware.
It works great with cast iron.
Stainless may or may not be magnetic, which is why it sometimes works.
It’s all about the skin depth effect, which for pure iron is really small – all the induced current is concentrated in a shallow surface layer which limits the amount of current by resistance and generates the heat. In effect, the impedance of the load is much larger than the impedance of the source, which ensures efficient energy transfer.
For aluminum, copper, and some stainless steels which aren’t magnetic, the impedance matching is close to 1:1 which means the induction coil heats about as much as the pan does, if not more, and that’s why the cooktop refuses to work with these materials.
As someone living in an apartment with a gas stove, I can attest that the journey towards energy efficient cooking can lead past all the stations mentioned in the article.
Dried chickpeas, beans, whole grain rice, lentils and other foods with long cooking times* got me into cooking with pressure cookers. I then came across a vacuum insulated pan. it’s hard to describe how tangible the difference is between the latter and regular cookware which sheds a lot of head through convection. It does for energy efficiency what is otherwise reserved to a pressure cooker, with the added feature that one can look inside.
What has been left out in the article seems to be the historical approach of cooking food to near-completion and then putting the pot into a hay box (German: Kochkiste, a purpose-built insulated box with lid and a pot-shaped cavity inside). Some recipes call for wrapping the pot or pan in multiple towels and blankets so the food can passively finish cooking.
They now also sell foam boxes and flexible insulation sleeves for that purpose, which is a low-cost option to complement existing cookware.
After buying a simple induction stove to play around with, I’m enjoying using it for the more “fashionable” dishes that require frying, blanching or constant supervision / stirring.
In essence, efficiency improvements both at the stove and the cookware level have a combined effect without any real disadvantages or inconveniences. You can make of the insulation what you will – passive cooking comes with a learning curve, but I prefer the texture and level of hydration I get with the vacuum insulated pan + passive cooking over that achieved with pressure-cooked legumes.
(*) adding soda to beans for cooking can cut the cooking time in half. Another factor is soaking time. Not all recipes call for 24h soaking and pH adjustment. More on that: “Effect of Soaking and Cooking on Nutritional and Quality Properties of Faba Bean”, https://juniperpublishers.com/nfsij/pdf/NFSIJ.MS.ID.555765.pdf
>then putting the pot into a hay box (…) now also sell foam boxes and flexible insulation sleeves for that
It made a popular resurgence in the mid 90’s after the soviet collapse and banking crises around eastern Europe, when people had to mind paying pennies for electricity to save money any way possible. Example:
https://fi.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aromipes%C3%A4
The point was that you’d take the cheapest foods, such as split pea soup, and then save money on the long cooking time by putting it in a Styrofoam box. In the developed countries, we normally pay something like 4-5% of the GDP for energy – to be so poor that you struggle to afford the electricity for cooking your meal was sad indeed.
Only an inhuman lunatic would attempt to make tea in a microwave.
*maintains eye contact while filling a mug from the hot spigot of a water cooler and stirring in powdered tea, finishing with a slow grin*
I’m auditioning for Bond Villain next week.
You would get the part!
I’d say so, the floorsweepings of the tea packing plants you get in most lower end teabags are bad enough, but powdered tea, that is pure heresy!
I mean I don’t mind the idea of the microwave for boiling the water – heat is heat and how water gets there makes so much less difference than where you sourced the water from, but you have to let the magic of infusion do its thing with tea, where instant coffee’s can at least be passably facsimiles of coffee…
You boil the water in the microwave, then add the tea bag to the boiled water in the mug.
Isn’t induction generally speaking somewhat lower efficiency? “Make the pan hot” OK, lets do that: run some RICH CHUNKY AMPS right through the bottom of the pan. Contact rings and Big sparks when swirling stuff on the stovetop.
With gas, a lot of heat escapes into the air.
It should be better efficiency than a resistive electric or gas cooktop. Inductive has switching losses and some losses in the coil and surrounding objects, but the bulk of the power in is ending up in the bottom of the pan.
With a resistive cooktop, the element is heating the pan with a poor thermal contact, and some of the heat escapes the element through air convection.
With a gas cooktop, convection of the hot gas of the flame takes a lot of the combustion energy upwards and away from the pan bottom and heats your room instead.
Also an induction cooktop shouldn’t spark.
> and some of the heat escapes the element through air convection.
And also heating the steel top of the cooker. It gets hot all around.
Resistive can end up the most efficient from what I’ve seen – but only when cooking for very long periods, as that very long, slow, (and poorly controllable) high energy heatup kills it, but at the steady state for cooking it can at least need less continued supply of energy.
Induction really is good though, for exactly the reason you state, and its knock on effect of being quicker to heat – which added with extra control-ability means using a big resistor isn’t to be encouraged IMO…
They like to put the cheapest IGBTs in those drivers, then blow cooling air in betwen the coil and the Ceran top plate. Since I took mine apart, I find this design choice extremely annoying. I’m pretty sure one could have cut the conductive heat loss on the bottom and only fan air across the glass ceramic plate when in shutdown mode.
I’m looking forward to future generations that are less crappy and actually put something nice in there, like a beefy SiC MOSFET.
With SiC or GaN power semiconductors you might perhaps even be able to operate at frequencies where non-ferromagnetic cookware would also work.
Also don’t underestimate resonant topologies where conduction losses dominate.
The question is whether bringing the design from 90% efficient to 95% efficient is worth the money, and will the customers notice any difference?
Vacuum sided cookware is an almost total waste of money. Almost all heat is lost through the top of the pan so adding a lid is a great idea, especially if boiling water to add stuff to. The losses through the side are pretty minimal so spending loads to insulate them is just a waste.
Now my main rant is on cooking appliances in the US. I just moved the the UK and had a nice double oven and induction hob combination. Moving the a gas oven with no fan and a gas hob is just horrid. The oven takes ages to heat up, is massive, yet doesn’t actually have much space to cook in. The temperature is very different in different places and heat doesn’t travel well if you put a few dishes in it. Then the gas hob takes ages longer to cook things, isn’t as powerful at heating the food and is a real pain to clean.
Oh to move from a rented apartment and be able to have a decent oven and hob again. Don’t get me started on how slow the damn kettles are!
Next weeks rant will be on US electrical plugs. God I hate them.
>Vacuum sided cookware is an almost total waste of money. Almost all heat is lost through the top of the pan so adding a lid is a great idea
Got one where the lid is also double-walled and vacuum insulated. They’re wild. At the price they’re being sold though, I cannot disagree on the “waste of money” part. It would seem that a “towel with a hole in the middle” would at least get us half of the way to that.
Taller plastic jug type of kettle are the least annoying this side of the pond, at least you can put just a mug worth in at once to lower boil time.
For tea, you can find Tetley and Yorkshire Tea often in the “foreign food” aisle at Walmart and perhaps some large grocery chains. Irish breakfast is usually passable if nothing else is around. Avoid the Red Rose and Lipton yellow box, it takes 3 bags just to make the water look dirty. Up in Canada here we find Tata brand from India appearing once in a while, reminds me of PG Tips, so not bad, not sure if it’s selling in US.
Technology Connections did a recent video comparing gas, quartz electric, and induction ranges to electric kettles. His testing is admittedly not done with accuracy in mind, but the results are consistently clear that gas is by far the least efficient way to heat a kettle.
https://youtu.be/_yMMTVVJI4c
As a self declared home chef and foodie I am not fond at all of microwaves. I have read several scientific articles that purport that molecular changes occur in microwaved food. I will not post links as this is an exercise to open the mind. I have used both gas and electric appliances throughout my life. Some notes on this: electric takes longer to warm up and cool down e.g. if you want to simmer you have to either overshoot and boil then reduce to simmer or wait an extended period of time to come to a simmer. Gas appliance you can put on rip roaring to simmer and reduce to maintain simmer, simply much easier and faster. The big burner on my range is 35,000 btu or 10.26 KWh. It will bring 2 gallons or about 8L of water to boil in under 10 minutes. My range is also dual fuel meaning it has an electric oven and a gas stove top. The electric oven is superior to gas in that the gas oven is basically wide open to the world and the electric oven is a sealed box. If you look inside a gas oven with a flashlight you will see openings to the burner below and it vents through the top into the room it is in. The electric oven uses a pid to maintain temperature. I have never used an induction cooktop and therefore cannot comment on it. I do use a very large pressure cooker to can my veggies from the garden. Almost all my other cookware is 18-8 3 ply stainless. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the electric kettle and i’m a big fan. Carry on and enjoy the chicken piccata.
Molecular changes are what cooking is all about. Even if you’re a raw food nut, molecular changes are happening from the day you pick something, ripening, enzymatic activity and so on. So if you find a cooking method that didn’t cause molecular changes… try plugging the appliance in.
Microwave ovens are basically steam cookers. They heat the water, which then heats the food. It results in the same sort of changes in texture of the food as actual steam cookers, especially the industrial varieties we encountered in primary school: bouncy rubber potatoes, slimy chicken, half-cooked rice… etc.
It just makes food terrible. It’s only good for melting frozen stuff quickly, and boiling water. Everything that is actually suitable for cooking in a microwave is pretty bad for you, like hot pockets and frozen pies etc.
Yes in particular it doesn’t do the Maillard reaction thing, regarded as a pleasant molecular change, even though it can result in larger amount of cancer promoting free radicals.
The cancer promoting stuff is chiefly HCA/PAHs that are formed mostly by partial combustion because of excess temperatures or actually burning the stuff by dripping over hot coals etc. and then getting the smoke deposited on the food.
However, the cancer risk from HCA/PAH compounds is somewhat exaggerated, because the link between cooking and cancer was established in animal models (rats) using exposure levels about 1000x greater than you’d encounter in typical human diets.
Hmmm no mention of Nitrosamines, are you getting fat brown envelopes from “Big Stovetop” ??? :-D
I grew up cooking with gas. I find the rapid control of induction to be similar to gas. But, if you use a pan with low thermal mass, you’ll find the on-off cycles of induction to be annoying.
With the cheap unit I have, the power appears to be fully on or fully off on a really slow PWM sort of behavior. Shallow water will boil then not boil with rapid transitions.
I’ve often wondered if a better unit might modulate the “heat” in a more sophisticated way. However, if I were using “real” induction cookware I figure more heat would be stored in the base, thus buffering the the wide swing, with respect to visual perception anyway.
Could it be down to the cookware? Some magnetic property change at temperature trips the cooker to shut down?
I’m having the same issue with induction cooking. In principle it should be possible to regulate the power level all the way down, but there may be practical limitations in how the control loop is set up, or what minimum pulse width is achievable with the IGBTs used. I’ve looked at NXP AN5030 (“Designing an Induction Cooker Using the S08PT Family”) briefly, but they’re not clear about it.
Essentially, with better components, it should be rather doable.
Not forgetting that escaped cooking heat contributes towards heating the kitchen in winter provided the kitchen heater is thermostatically controlled.
Here it works out something like, if you’ve got natural gas or heat pump, in heating season only 2/3 of electricity is “wasted” (Cost wise) if you’ve got electric radiant heat, nearly none of it is.
Heat pump though may have least CO2 emission however your energy normally gets made, natural gas may or may not cause more than equivalent heat from electricity, but I am ambivalent towards constraining my natural gas use until it is no longer burned off as surplus at well heads.
Jesus, who owns a 3kw kettle?
The list is probably gonna have a lot of similarity to the last UK census, so I suggest you just pay for access to that if you really want to know.
You have to remeber the world is different depending on where you are. In the usa our outlets are typically 120v 15 amp or 1800W or 1.8KW. On your side it may be 240v 50HZ. I do not live in your part of the world but assuming it is 240v 15 amp then it will go 3600W or 3.6KW. in my best yankee accent “you ain’t gettin that outta our outlets!”
I’m happy I’ve got 20A to the outlets above my counter, at least means I can use a toaster/coffee maker at same time as crockpot or something without blowing breakers and smoking wires.
Most UK plugs for the single device max out at 13A at 240V nominally, so why wouldn’t you get a kettle that can use it! Tea is important, and it takes time to infuse properly don’t want to be wasting our precious time just getting the water warm..
RW, I think you may be a little off though, after all the UK census lists ‘everyone’ but most households will have only one kettle in use (and maybe a backup), add in the office kitchens etc and you still only get a fraction of the population…
Nobody really.
Kettles (microwaves, vacuum cleaners, etc.) are generally built around the generic room socket circuit in the EU, which is usually fused for 8 – 10 Amps slow fuse, which can handle about 1700 – 2200 Watts non-continuously.
Another easy thing to do is get a good toaster oven. While some things really are better roasted in an oven, a toaster oven (especially a convection toaster oven) is great: With the smaller volume it tends to heat up more quickly, and you end up using less energy just heating air. A good one can not only make toast, but reheat food, roast vegetables, or bake cookies in small batches. And you don’t have to re-do your whole kitchen to get one.
