The 2022 Hackaday Supercon Is On! And The Call For Proposals Is Open

After two years in remote mode, we’re very excited to announce that this year’s Hackaday Supercon will be coming back, live! Join us Nov. 4th, 5th, and 6th in sunny Pasadena, CA for three days of hacks, talks, and socializing with the Hackaday community. And we’d love to see and hear in person what you’ve been up to for the last two years – so start brainstorming what you’re going to talk about now and fill out the call for proposals.

Supercon is On!

We’ll be starting off on Friday Nov. 4th with early-bird registration, a mellow afternoon of badge-hacking and workshops, and a party to kick off the con. Saturday and Sunday will be the full enchilada: two tracks of talks, hacking stations and food set up in the alley, and workshops aplenty. (Just thinking about hacking in the alley and sharing tacos afterward again brings a tear of joy to my eye.) We’ll close up Sunday night with the 2022 Hackaday Prize Awards and a chance to demo the weekend’s badge hacking on stage.

If you haven’t ever been to a Supercon before, it’s Hackaday in real life. People bring hacks to show and share, projects to work on, and their ideas that are too big to fit in the overhead compartment anyway. The crowd is awesome. There are seasoned pros, famous YouTubers, and brand-new hackers to boot. But yet it’s not overwhelming – Supercon is too big to fit in your living room, but it’s nonetheless cozy. The folks in attendance are all fantastic and you’ll stumble into the most awesome conversations.

It’s a weekend you don’t want to miss, so start figuring out how you’re going to get to Pasadena now.

We’ll be putting tickets on sale soon, and while we can’t see into the future, they have sold out every year, so keep your eyes on Hackaday to get yours. And of course, speakers don’t need no stinking tickets.

Call for Proposals

Supercon has two stages and two tracks of talks: one for shorter 20-minute presentations in the smaller Design Lab and one for long-form 45 minute talks on the much bigger Center Stage. We really loved that the “smaller” format brought out a bunch of speakers in 2019 who would maybe not have committed to the full presentation, but who nonetheless gave some of the most interesting talks of the whole Supercon. It’s ideal for first-timers, or just getting your feet back into the waters of real-life presentations after a two-year hiatus – and it helps us squeeze more talks into the limited time we’ve got over the weekend. And if you’ve got more to say or show, of course there’s the main stage.

If you want to get a feel for what makes a good Supercon talk, check out the video playlist for the 2019 presentations. We don’t want to see what’s been shown before, though – we want you to bring whatever turns you on, so don’t limit yourself. The tremendous diversity of experience and interest in our community is half of what makes Supercon tick. We want to hear your story!

We’ll also be running as many workshops as we have time and space for, so if you’ve got something you’d like to teach people in a smaller, hands-on format, let us know! Workshops tend to run an hour or two and allow for from ten to forty participants. Get the proposal in, and we’ll talk details.

Good to Be Back

We’ll be dropping more tidbits about how you can get your tickets and the badge design over the next few weeks. While November seems like a long way off, it’s never too early to start thinking Supercon. And after two years away, it’s about time!